Dangote Petroleum Refinery has urged Nigerians to report any MRS filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, at a price above the approved N739 per litre.

This is as the oil firm formally commenced nationwide sales of petrol at an earlier announced pump price of N739 per litre across all MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Dangote Refinery on Sunday, December 21, 2025, noting that the cut in petrol prices represents a significant milestone in the refinery’s mission to deliver affordable fuel to Nigerians and stabilise the downstream petroleum market.

It stated that the Refinery expects that the new pricing to be implemented across the over 2,000 MRS filling stations across the country will ensure that the benefits of this reduction reach consumers nationwide.

Support Nigeria’s economic recovery

The refinery commended marketers who have embraced the new pricing regime and urged others to follow suit in the interest of national economic recovery.

It stated, “We commend MRS and other marketers who have demonstrated patriotism by reflecting the reduced price at the pump. We call on others to join this effort as a show of support for Nigeria’s economic recovery.’’

Backed by a guaranteed daily supply of 50 million litres, the Refinery noted that the initiative fundamentally alters the supply dynamics during the holiday period.

The statement partly reads, “By refining locally at scale, the refinery is reducing Nigeria’s exposure to volatile global markets, conserving foreign exchange, stabilising the Naira, and strengthening energy security. This sustained price cut and steady supply are providing relief to households, businesses, and transport operators nationwide.”

Warns against supply manipulation

The refinery also issued a stern warning against attempts by “unscrupulous” operators to create artificial scarcity in response to the price reduction, calling on government agencies to act decisively.

It said, “Any attempt to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply to frustrate recent price reductions is unpatriotic and unacceptable.

“We urge regulatory authorities to remain vigilant and take firm action against such practices, especially during this critical festive period.’’

The refinery advised consumers to resist purchasing fuel at inflated prices when cheaper, high-quality alternatives are readily available.

“We encourage Nigerians to avoid buying PMS at excessively high prices when they can access locally refined fuel at N739 per litre from over 2,000 MRS stations nationwide. Report any MRS station selling above N739 per litre by calling 0800 123 5264.

“We also call on other petrol station operators to patronise our products so that the benefits of this price reduction can be passed on to Nigerians across all outlets, ensuring broad-based relief and a more stable downstream market,’’ the statement added.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in December, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical announced a reduction in the gantry price of its petrol to N699 per litre from N828 per litre, effective December 11, 2025.

This reduced petrol price represents a N129 per litre decrease or a 15.6% drop when compared with the previous price.

A few days ago, the oil firm reduced the minimum order for petrol from 500,000 litres to 250,000 litres, allowing more marketers to purchase directly from the refinery at the gantry price of N699 per litre.