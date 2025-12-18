Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the promotion of graduate primary school teachers in the Tutor Cadre from Grade Level 16 (GL 16) to Grade Level 17 (GL 17).

The disclosure was made in a statement released by the Ogun State Government via its official X account on Thursday.

The government said the move is intended to end career stagnation. It also aims to boost motivation and improve service delivery in primary schools.

What Ogun State Government is saying

According to the statement signed by the State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, the promotion follows a review of existing career progression frameworks.

The review showed that teachers at the peak of the Tutor Cadre had stayed too long at GL 16. Moving them to GL 17 recognizes their experience and qualifications, the statement noted.

“Ogun State Governor, Prince @DapoAbiodunCON has approved the career advancement of Graduate Primary School Teachers (Tutor Cadre) from GL. 16 to GL.17.

“This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya.

“The Head of Service explained that the decision aims to address stagnation at the peak of the cadre and enhance motivation, ensuring improved service delivery in the primary education system,” the statement read in part.

The government also said the promotion is expected to improve learning outcomes. The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has been directed to implement the policy immediately.

Salary upgrades and education reforms

Governor Abiodun also approved a consolidated salary structure for the Head-Teacher General. The statement noted that this aligns with the revised career framework.

The measures are intended to ensure structured career progression for both teachers and school leaders.

The statement added that the steps form part of broader efforts to strengthen human capital in the education sector.

Teachers and headteachers are expected to continue delivering effective services across all primary schools.

What you should know

The recent career advancement and salary upgrades for teachers in Ogun State align with the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s education sector.

These efforts include the launch of a digital portal by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to ease teacher registration, certification, and professional development.

The reforms also focus on professionalisation, digitalisation, accountability, equity, and global alignment.

Together, state and federal initiatives aim to improve teacher motivation, career progression, and overall service delivery in schools nationwide.