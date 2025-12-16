The recent drop in power supply across the country has been attributed to gas supply constraints affecting their optimal output and general operational frequency of the generating companies (GenCos).

This disclosure is contained in a post by Nigeria National Grid on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The Nigeria National Grid (@NationalGridNg on X serves as an information hub for grid status updates, often reporting on collapses and system disturbances from the perspective of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), but it’s an informational page, not the owner.

The post reads, ‘’MAJOR REASON FOR DROP IN POWER SUPPLY NATION WIDE: GenCos are experiencing gas supply constraints affecting their optimal output and general operational frequency.’’

EEDC also affected

Meanwhile, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc has stated that the recent decline in electricity supply across the South-East region was due to gas supply constraints affecting power generation nationwide.

In a statement seen on X and signed by its Group Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, EEDC, said low system frequency, caused by inadequate gas supply to Generation Companies, forced the TCN to implement load shedding, leading to reduced power allocation to distribution companies.

EEDC noted that the situation has directly affected the volume of electricity available to EEDC and the quality of daily power supply to customers served by its subsidiary companies—MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra and EastLand.

The statement reads, ‘’The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) wishes to inform electricity customers across the South-East region that the recent drop in power supply availability is due to low system frequency, occasioned by gas constraints affecting the Generation Companies. This development has necessitated the load shedding of available energy by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

‘’As a result, this development has impacted energy allocation to EEDC and the daily service level to customers served by its subsidiary companies namely; MainPower, TransPower, Firstower, NewEra, and EastLand.

“Efforts are currently being made by critical stakeholders in the electricity supply industry to address this challenge and restore normal power distribution.’’

EEDC, however, apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the outages and appealed for patience and understanding as efforts continue to stabilise the system.

PHED also affected

Also, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) had blamed the current load shedding being experienced by its customers on poor generation and allocation from GenCos and NCC.

It stated, ‘’Kindly be informed that the current load shedding being experienced in all our franchise areas is a result of poor generation and allocation from the generating company and NCC.

‘’We appeal to our esteemed customers to exercise patience as GENCO team is working assiduously to improve generation and allocation. All inconveniences are regretted.’’

PHED is a private electric distributor that provides power for Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River & Akwa Ibom state.

What you should know

There have been complaints by electricity consumers from various parts of the country over worsening power supply, with many residents reporting prolonged outages in recent days.

Nigeria’s power companies have been facing major gas supply issues due to poor infrastructure, security problems, weak contracts (lack of ‘take-or-pay’), low domestic gas prices discouraging investment, and payment/subsidy issues.

This is despite vast gas reserves, leading to insufficient gas for thermal plants, constant blackouts, and jeopardized project financing.