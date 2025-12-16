The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the liquidation of ASO Savings and Loans Plc and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc following the revocation of their operating licences by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This sets in motion the payment of insured deposits to thousands of customers of the defunct mortgage banks.

NDIC public notice on Tuesday, December 16, disclosed that the CBN withdrew the banks’ licences on December 11, 2025, after which the NDIC was appointed liquidator in line with Section 12(2) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

The move marks another regulatory intervention aimed at safeguarding depositors and maintaining confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

NDIC begins liquidation, triggers depositor pay-outs

The NDIC confirmed that it has formally commenced liquidation proceedings under Sections 55(1) and (2) of the NDIC Act 2023. As part of the process, verification and payment of insured deposits to customers of the two failed institutions have begun.

Under Nigeria’s deposit insurance framework, each depositor is entitled to a maximum insured payout of N2 million. According to the NDIC, payments will be made automatically using depositors’ Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to identify and credit their alternative bank accounts.

“Depositors will be paid their insured deposits up to the maximum amount of N2,000,000 per depositor,” the Corporation said, adding that customers do not need to open new accounts for the payment to be effected.

What happens to deposits above N2 million

For customers with balances exceeding the insured limit, the NDIC explained that only the initial N2 million would be paid immediately.

Outstanding balances above this threshold will be settled later as liquidation dividends, subject to the recovery of loans and the sale of the banks’ assets.

To accelerate these payments, the Corporation said it would commence the disposal of the banks’ assets and intensify efforts to recover outstanding debts owed to the failed institutions.

Online and physical claims verification open

According to the public notice, depositors can verify and submit claims either online or physically.

Online submissions are to be made through the NDIC claims portal, while physical verification will take place at the nearest branches of the closed banks between December 16 and December 30, 2025.

Customers opting for physical verification are required to present proof of account ownership, a valid means of identification, and details of their alternative bank account alongside their BVN.

The NDIC also invited creditors of ASO Savings and Union Homes to submit their claims within the same verification window. However, the Corporation stressed that creditors would only be paid after all depositors have been fully settled.

Payments to staff and shareholders will come much later and will depend entirely on proceeds realised from asset sales and debt recoveries, in line with statutory liquidation priorities.

Assurance to the banking public

Reassuring the wider public, the NDIC said the liquidation does not signal systemic weakness in the banking sector.

“Banks whose licences have not been revoked remain safe and sound,” the Corporation said, urging Nigerians to continue their banking activities without fear.

The NDIC added that its actions underscore its commitment to protecting depositors’ funds and preserving confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

What you should know

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) had recently lifted suspension on the trading in the shares of Aso Savings & Loans after rectifying years of default in post-listing requirement, particularly, the default in filing of financial statements.

When trading resumed in the stock, the share price moved aggressively from about 50kobk per share to over N1.00 per share in less than one week, emerging as one of the best performing stocks for two consecutive weeks.

However, trading in the stock was suspended for the second time few weeks ago to enable the mortgage finance institution to conclude ongoing shares reconstruction. The exercise is still ongoing when the regulators hammer descended.

Like Aso Savings, Union Homes Savings and Loans with market capitalisation of N2.95 billion defaulted consistently on compliance with post-listing requirement prompting the NGX to delist the stock after series of effort to get the firm comply with post-listing requirements.