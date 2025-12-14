Funmi Ekundayo has been appointed President of the Corporate Secretaries International Association marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s governance community

She brings over 29 years of experience in law financial services and corporate governance and currently serves as Group Managing Director of STL Capital Group

Ekundayo aims to strengthen global governance standards expand capacity-building programs and position CSIA as a leading voice for governance professionals worldwide

The Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in collaboration with Barr. Festus Adebayo, Pioneer of the African Housing Awards 2025, has presented an Award of Excellence to Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Group Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Group at an event held on abuja yesterday.

The award recognizes Dr. Olatujoye’s exceptional leadership and impactful contributions to housing, urban development, and real estate innovation across the African continent. The ceremony brought together stakeholders, policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators in the built environment sector to celebrate groundbreaking achievements shaping the future of housing in Africa.

Receiving the prestigious accolade, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye expressed profound gratitude and shared his vision for sustainable community development:

“I am deeply humbled to receive this Award of Excellence. This recognition is not just for me; it belongs to every visionary partner and dedicated team member at Zylus Group who believes that dignified housing and thriving communities are central to Africa’s future. We will continue to champion affordable, quality housing solutions that uplift lives and transform cities. This award fuels our commitment to push boundaries and deepen our impact across the continent.”

Dr. Olatujoye took the opportunity to reaffirm Zylus Group’s dedication to responsible real estate investment, community engagement, and capacity building within the housing value chain.

Speaking at the event, The Honourable Minister of Housing & Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, commended the outstanding achievements of this year’s recipients and spoke on the significance of the awards:

“The African Housing Awards symbolize our collective resolve to advance effective housing policies, foster private sector partnerships, and promote investment that delivers real value to communities. We celebrate Dr. Olatujoye and all honorees for exemplifying the spirit of innovation and public good — core pillars that will drive economic growth and sustainable urban development.”

The African Housing Awards 2025 reflected a powerful demonstration of leadership, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions, underscoring Africa’s potential in setting new benchmarks for housing excellence on the global stage.