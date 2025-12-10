The remittance market for Africans in the diaspora has shifted from traditional banks to mobile-first platforms offering better rates, faster transfers, and transparent pricing, with Canada and the UK emerging as key corridors.

Leading apps include Africhange for competitive rates and zero fees, LemFi as the fastest-growing platform with multi-currency wallets, TapTap Send for simplicity and wide reach, NALA for instant mobile money transfers in East Africa, Wise for transparency and multi-currency accounts, and WorldRemit for cash pickup options.

Increased competition has lowered costs and improved service quality, enabling millions of families to receive more money and benefit from reliable, tech-driven remittance solutions tailored to their needs.

Sending money home shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. For Africans in the diaspora, remittances are more than transactions, they’re lifelines that pay school fees, cover medical bills, and support families building better futures.

The remittance market has changed dramatically over the past few years.

Traditional banks and money transfer operators that once dominated the space now face stiff competition from mobile-first platforms offering better rates, faster transfers, and transparent pricing. But with dozens of apps claiming to be the best, which ones are Africans abroad actually using?

We analyzed the most popular remittance corridors from Canada and the UK—two of the largest African diaspora markets—to identify the apps that combine competitive pricing, reliable service, and genuine value for users.

Our Selection Methodology

We evaluated remittance apps based on five key factors:

Market Presence: We focused on platforms with proven track records in Canada and the UK, where competition is fierce and users have high expectations for service quality.

Exchange Rate Competitiveness: We compared live rates across multiple platforms for common transfer amounts ($500) to Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

Transaction Volume & User Base: We assessed each platform’s scale by examining publicly available user numbers, transaction volumes, and app download statistics.

Business Model Sustainability: We looked at which platforms have demonstrated sustainable growth models. Apps that grow organically often maintain competitive pricing longer because they’re not burning through venture capital to subsidize unsustainable rates.

Speed and Reliability: We evaluated typical settlement times and examined user reviews for patterns of delays or failed transactions.

The Apps Africans Are Actually Using

Africhange: Best for Competitive Rates

Africhange has built a reputation for consistently offering some of the most competitive exchange rates in the Canada-UK-Nigeria corridor. The platform serves over 300,000 users and has processed more than about 3million transactions since launching in Canada in 2020.

The platform holds licenses from FINTRAC in Canada, the FCA in the UK (launched July 2024), and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

AfriChange operates across multiple corridors and supports transfers from Canada, UK, Australia, and Nigeria. The platform also offers zero transfer fees, with costs built into transparent exchange rate margins.

Transfers typically settle within 10-30 minutes to Nigerian bank accounts. The app includes multi-currency wallets and a loyalty program (Afripoints) where users earn cash rewards on transactions. In the UK, AfriChange offers true bank accounts that allow users to hold and spend money..

Best for: Users in Canada and UK sending to Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya who prioritize getting the maximum naira, cedis, or shillings for their dollars or pounds. Nigerians who look to recieve money in USD, Nigerians who looks to send money from Nigeria to anywhere in the world.

LemFi: Fastest Growing Platform

LemFi has become a household name in diaspora remittance circles, serving over 1 million active users and processing $1 billion in monthly transaction volume as of January 2025. The platform raised $85 million in funding, with a $53 million Series B round that valued the company at $725 million.

The app operates from Canada, UK, US, and Europe, sending to 30+ countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. LemFi offers zero fees for most African destinations, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. The platform earns revenue through foreign exchange spreads, typically adding a small margin above mid-market rates.

LemFi’s multi-currency wallet lets users hold funds in GBP, CAD, USD, and EUR. Most transfers complete within minutes. The platform is regulated by the FCA in the UK, FINTRAC in Canada, and FinCEN in the US.

Best for: Users who need to send money to multiple countries or want a feature-rich app with strong brand recognition.

TapTap Send: Most Popular

With over 10 million downloads on Google Play alone, TapTap Send has massive reach. The company raised $97 million in funding, including a $65 million Series B in 2021.

TapTap Send charges zero fees for transfers from the UK, Canada, and EU to most African destinations. The platform supports transfers to nearly 50 countries, with particularly strong coverage in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Most transfers complete within minutes to mobile money wallets. The company pools customer transfers to negotiate better exchange rates with partners. However, some users note that the exchange rate spread can be wider than mid-market rates, meaning the “zero fee” model still has costs built in.

TapTap Send operates as a licensed money transmitter in multiple jurisdictions, including authorization from the FCA in the UK and FINTRAC in Canada. The platform accepts debit cards but not credit cards, corporate cards, or prepaid cards.

Best for: Users who prefer a simple, straightforward app and send money to less common destinations beyond major African markets.

NALA: Best for Mobile Money (East Africa)

NALA has carved out a strong position in East African remittances, serving over 500,000 users. The platform raised $50 million in total funding ($40 million Series A) and reached profitability with 10x revenue growth.

NALA specializes in instant mobile money transfers, with 95% of transactions completing in seconds to major mobile money providers in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. The platform recently expanded to Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and select Asian markets including India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Mobile money transfers have zero fees. Bank transfers incur fees that vary by country. NALA earns revenue through exchange rate markups, typically competitive but not always the absolute lowest in the market.

The platform is licensed in the US and operates as an agent under FCA-regulated Mouldr FS Ltd in the UK, and is regulated by De Nederlandsche Bank in the Netherlands. NALA was named to the Forbes Fintech 50 list in 2025.

NALA pioneered internet-free transfers using USSD technology, addressing connectivity challenges in some African regions. The app includes a referral program and repeat transfer functionality.

Best for: Users sending to East Africa who want instant mobile money delivery without fees.

Wise: Most Established Platform

Wise (formerly TransferWise) is the industry giant, with 10+ million downloads and over $100 billion processed in 2023. The publicly traded company (valued at $11 billion at IPO) operates in 50+ countries.

Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate—the fairest rate with no markup—and charges transparent conversion fees ranging from 0.35% to 3% depending on the currency corridor. For African currencies, fees typically run 1-1.5% for major corridors like GBP/CAD to NGN, KES, or GHS.

Transfers to Africa can take anywhere from minutes to several days depending on the corridor and payment method. Bank transfers (ACH) are cheaper than card payments. Wise offers bank-level encryption, 2-factor authentication, and is regulated by the FCA in the UK and FinCEN in the US.

While Wise doesn’t always have the absolute best rates for African corridors, the platform’s transparency and reliability make it a trusted choice for users handling larger amounts or who value the multi-currency account features.

Best for: Users who want absolute transparency, multi-currency accounts, or are sending to multiple global destinations beyond Africa.

WorldRemit: Best for Cash Pickup

WorldRemit serves 8+ million customers worldwide with 144 payout partners across 130+ countries. The platform offers four payout methods: bank transfer, mobile money, cash pickup, and home delivery.

Transfer fees range from $0.99 to $3.99 depending on the amount, destination, and payout method. WorldRemit adds a 0.5-2.5% markup to exchange rates. The company is regulated by the FCA in the UK and licensed in all markets where it operates.

WorldRemit’s extensive cash pickup network makes it valuable for sending money to recipients without bank accounts or mobile money access. Most mobile money and cash pickup transfers complete within minutes. Bank transfers can take up to 4 business days.

The platform supports airtime top-ups, allowing users to add credit to recipients’ mobile phones. Customer service receives consistent praise, with phone support available in multiple regions.

Best for: Sending money to recipients in rural areas or those who need cash pickup options.

The remittance industry has come a long way from the days of Western Union monopolies and 10% fees. Competition has driven prices down and service quality up. The winners are the millions of families receiving more money because diaspora members have better options.