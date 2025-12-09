NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) recorded daily crude oil production of 355,000 barrels per day (bpd) on December 1, 2025—its highest output since 1989.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Andy Odeh, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd.

According to the figures released by the company, NEPL’s average daily production rose sharply from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 barrels per day in 2025 — a significant 52 per cent increase.

The company attributed this surge to structured field development, strengthened asset management, and key improvements in internal operational systems.

The performance comes at a critical time, as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to meet its production targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million barrels per day by 2030.

What the NNPC Ltd GCEO said:

Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said the development signals that the country’s energy resurgence is no longer aspirational but actively unfolding.

“By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established. The achievement signals that the machinery of production—equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships—can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes,” Ojulari stated.

He noted that the achievement reinforces confidence nationally and across the global energy landscape, assuring partners and investors that Nigeria is committed to reaffirming its role as a dependable energy supplier.

Also speaking, Udy Ntia, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, observed that the milestone goes beyond the 355,000 bpd figure.

“In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term wins but long-term damage, NEPL is making a different point: sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations. This ensures that scaling production does not compromise worker safety, community wellbeing, or environmental protection. It reinforces a shift away from extraction at any cost towards sustainable value creation—a core requirement for any modern energy company seeking global relevance,” Ntia added.

Nicolas Foucart, MD, NEPL also noted that NEPL’s record-setting performance mirrors the broader transformation unfolding across NNPC Limited.

“This is a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course; by partnerships built on alignment and accountability; and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress. Our people, our processes, and principles are the real engines behind this success. We are building for tomorrow, not just celebrating today,” Foucart stated.

He added: “For Nigerians, this accomplishment means far more than increased barrels; it translates into greater national revenue, stronger energy security, and a more resilient economic foundation. NEPL has not only produced more hydrocarbons; it has reignited belief in what Nigeria’s energy sector can achieve with the right systems, culture, and dedication.”

What you should know

NNPC E&P Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas resources.

Nairametrics reported that crude oil production experienced a slight dip, falling to 1.58 million barrels of oil per day (mmbopd) in October from 1.61 mmbopd in September.

In November, the company set a target of attracting $60 billion in investments by 2030 through strategic partnerships aimed at driving Africa’s energy transformation.