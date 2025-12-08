BazaraTech has launched Manovar, an AI-powered corporate banking and asset management platform designed to unify fragmented systems, automate workflows, and deliver real-time visibility, risk alerts, and intelligent decision-making for financial institutions.

Built for scale across Africa and beyond, Manovar offers SaaS and on-premise deployment options, enabling banks to digitize user journeys, configure approval workflows, and empower self-service while maintaining security and regulatory compliance.

The platform marks a collaborative milestone between Bazara Tech and institutional partners, positioning the company for regional expansion into Africa, the UK, and GCC markets as it drives technology-led transformation in corporate banking.

Bazara Tech Inc., a leading financial technology company focused on building intelligent infrastructure for financial services, has announced the launch of Manovar, an AI-powered corporate banking and asset management platform designed to transform how financial institutions serve corporate clients.

Built for banks that want to lead and corporates that expect more, Manovar is positioned as the next-generation channel banking platform that combines deep systems integration, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics to drive operational efficiency and smarter decision-making.

According to Bazara Tech, Manovar was conceived to address one of the biggest pain points in corporate banking—fragmented systems and manual processes. The platform consolidates multiple banking workflows into a unified, intelligent experience that empowers institutions to deliver faster, more secure, and more connected services to corporate customers.

From Concept to Scale

What began as a sketch on a whiteboard has evolved into a production-grade platform now trusted by two leading commercial banks with footprints across Africa. Developed through close collaboration with institutional partners and shaped by insights from corporate clients, Manovar has been built for scale across Africa and beyond.

“Manovar reflects our vision for the future of financial services—intelligent, connected, and real-time,” said Tunji Odumuboni (Co-founder & CPTO, Bazara Tech). “We worked hand-in-hand with banks and enterprises to design a platform that redefines corporate banking from the ground up. This is not just another software product—it’s a strategic enabler for modern financial institutions.”

Fixing the Friction in Corporate Banking

Bazara Tech highlights that corporate banking has long been constrained by disjointed systems, rigid applications, and manual workarounds. Manovar eliminates these barriers by offering a single, intelligent platform that:

Provides real-time visibility into global liquidity and positions

Digitizes user journeys end-to-end

Enables configurable approval workflows

Empowers self-service control across operations

Delivers AI-powered risk and fraud alerts

Available as both a SaaS and On-Premise deployment, the platform adapts to the regulatory and operational needs of banks while maintaining speed, flexibility, and security.

Beyond Technology: A Collaborative Milestone

Bazara Tech describes the Manovar launch as more than a technological milestone—it’s a demonstration of what is possible when financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprise leaders collaborate to solve systemic industry challenges.

“This launch is proof that innovation thrives when collaboration replaces tradition,” added Lanre Akomolafe (Head of Products, Bazara Tech). “Our team of engineers, product managers, designers, and institutional partners have built something that will redefine how banks operate and how businesses experience banking.”

The company emphasizes that Manovar is not just a platform but the foundation for a future where corporate banking is intelligent, connected, and adaptable to change.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of Manovar, Bazara Tech is setting the stage for broader regional expansion, targeting key markets across Africa, the UK, and the GCC region. The company aims to partner with forward-looking banks and financial institutions seeking to unlock new levels of efficiency through technology-driven transformation.

“Manovar represents the next chapter in our journey to help financial institutions move faster, serve smarter, and operate with greater clarity,” said Boye Ademola, (Founder & CEO, Bazara Tech). “We are just getting started, and we invite institutions ready to shape the future of financial services to join us.”

About Bazara Tech Inc.

Bazara Tech Inc., is an AI-first product company building next-generation platforms for financial institutions and enterprises. Bazara’s flagship product, Manovar, is an AI-powered corporate banking platform redefining how organizations unlock growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. In addition to its product suite, Bazara leverages deep software engineering and systems integration expertise to accelerate innovation and deployment for its enterprise clients.