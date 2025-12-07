The Federal Government has clarified that students registering for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) can freely select subjects across science, arts, and social science streams under the revised Senior Secondary School Curriculum.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education on 6 December 2025.

The clarification follows widespread confusion among students, parents, and school authorities about subject restrictions under the new curriculum.

What they are saying

According to the Ministry, there are no exclusions or restrictions on any approved subject, provided student choices are guided by school authorities, parents, or certified school counsellors.

“There is no restriction or exclusion attached to the selection of any approved subject within the Senior Secondary School Curriculum. All subjects remain fully open for students to choose from, provided such choices are properly guided by the school authority, parents or a certified school counsellor.

“A science student may select subjects classified under the social sciences or arts, while students in the arts and social sciences may also choose subjects traditionally grouped under the sciences.

“The curriculum is designed to be flexible, student centred and supportive of diverse academic interests and career pathways,” the statement read

More details

The Ministry also clarified that the subject previously known as Information and Communication Technology has been renamed Digital Technology, noting that the change is only in name and does not affect the curriculum content.

Students who previously studied ICT are eligible to register for Digital Technology during WAEC.

“The subject formerly known as Information and Communication Technology. The subject has now been renamed Digital Technology,” they stated

On trade subjects, the Ministry said six courses have been approved. Students may register if they have been taught the subjects, but there is no requirement for students who have not been offered any trade subjects.

“Six trade subjects have been identified and approved under the curriculum. A student may register for any of these subjects if the school offers them and the student has been taught the subject. However, where a student has not been exposed to or offered any of the six trade subjects, there is no obligation for such a student to register for any trade subject as a third subject,” they stated

What you should know

In August 2025, the Federal Government announced the completion of a comprehensive review of the national curriculum for basic, senior secondary, and technical education. The overhaul aims to reduce content overload, improve learning outcomes, and ensure Nigerian students are equipped with skills relevant to today’s global demands.

The review was carried out in collaboration with key education agencies, including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Under the revised framework, primary school students in grades 1–3 will take 9 to 10 subjects, while students in grades 4–6 will study 10 to 12 subjects. Junior secondary school pupils will handle 12 to 14 subjects, and senior secondary school students will focus on 8 to 9 subjects. Technical school students will engage with 9 to 11 subjects, all designed to provide a balance of core knowledge and practical skills.