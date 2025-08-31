The Federal Government has announced the completion of a comprehensive review of the national curriculum for basic, senior secondary, and technical education.

The new framework is designed to reduce content overload, improve learning outcomes, and ensure Nigerian students are equipped with skills relevant to today’s global demands.

According to a press statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

Professor Ahmad explained that the review was carried out in collaboration with key agencies, including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Details of the revised curriculum

According to Professor Ahmad, the curriculum adjustment is not only about streamlining the number of subjects but also enhancing the quality of learning materials

Primary 1–3 pupils will now take between 9 and 10 subjects.

Primary 4–6 pupils will be required to take 10 to 12 subjects.

Junior Secondary School students will take 12 to 14 subjects.

Senior Secondary School students will take 8 to 9 subjects.

Technical school students will take 9 to 11 subjects.

“The review process was not only about streamlining subjects but also about improving content to allow for deeper learning,” Ahmad said

She stressed that the aim of the revision is to reduce overload and create more learning time, adding that the government is determined to deliver education that is both practical and future ready.

Commitment to implementation

The Ministry stated that the revised curricula will be implemented nationwide with close monitoring to ensure effective adoption and smooth transition in schools.

The statement noted that the Federal Ministry of Education commends all stakeholders for their commitment and teamwork in the review process, which has produced a stronger, future-focused curriculum for Nigerian learners.

It further assured the public that the revised curricula will be implemented with strict monitoring to guarantee effective adoption and a smooth transition in schools nationwide.

What you should know

Curriculum reviews in Nigeria are long overdue. The secondary school curriculum being used now was introduced in 2011 and had remained static until now. In 2024 former Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed there were plans announced for new secondary school curriculum to be implemented by September of that year, noting that the previous review had been 12 years earlier.

Since then these series of reform efforts has been made. In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that the government had already updated the basic education curriculum by introducing 15 new trades, bringing areas like plumbing, event management, digital literacy, solar installation, garment making, and agriculture into classrooms starting January 2025

Discussions at the National Council of Education in February 2025 saw the Minister of Education propose a shift from the traditional 9-3-4 system to a 12-year basic education model, arguing that it would provide a more continuous, cohesive learning experience and better align Nigeria with global standards.

However,the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) dismissed the plan, saying the real problem is poor funding, not the structure. NUT President Audu Amba stressed that without adequate financing, issues like poor infrastructure, lack of materials, and frequent strikes will persist, regardless of whether the system is 6-3-3-4, 9-3-3, or 12-4.