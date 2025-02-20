The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has dismissed the proposed 12-4 education system as an ineffective solution to Nigeria’s education challenges, emphasizing that inadequate funding remains the primary issue.

NUT President, Mr. Audu Amba, made this statement during the Union’s 2025 Solemn Assembly on Thursday in Abuja, stressing that the real challenge lies in poor financial support rather than the structure of the system.

Amba stated that the debate over different education structures, whether 6-3-3-4, 9-3-3, or the proposed 12-4, does not address the root cause of Nigeria’s failing education sector.

“Whether it’s 6-3-3-4, 9-3-3, or 12-4, the fundamental issue is funding.

“How committed is the government to funding this system to avoid issues like frequent strikes?” Amba said.

He further called for an inclusive dialogue among stakeholders to develop a sustainable and effective education system.

Challenges in public schools

Amba highlighted the poor state of infrastructure in public schools, revealing that teachers and students often work with outdated facilities and lack essential resources.

“Teachers in public schools often have to buy their own materials, such as chalk, to carry out their duties.”

He reiterated the Union’s demand for better financial commitment to education, arguing that proper funding would improve both learning conditions and teachers’ welfare.

Background on the proposed 12-4 system

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, recently proposed a transition to a 12-year basic education system, a shift from the current 9-3-4 model to a 12-4 structure to align Nigeria’s education system with global standards and enhance learning outcomes.

This structure suggests 12 years of basic education followed by 4 years of tertiary education, replacing the current 9-3-4 model (9 years of basic education, 3 years of senior secondary, and 4 years of tertiary education).

The proposal was presented at the 2025 Extraordinary National Council of Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja.

Alausa highlighted the potential benefits of the proposed 12-year basic education system, which he said would create a structured and uninterrupted learning experience for students.

“A 12-year basic education model will ensure a continuous, uninterrupted curriculum, promoting better standardisation and fostering quality assurance in the education system.

“It will also guarantee that students receive a more comprehensive and continuous learning experience, improve educational outcomes, and contribute to a more educated populace that drives Nigeria’s economic development.”

Another critical topic raised at the meeting was the existing policy requiring students to be at least 16 years old before gaining admission into tertiary institutions.

Religious leaders’ perspectives

Religious leaders at the event also weighed in on the role of teachers and the need for government support.

Imam Muhammad Bin’Uthman urged teachers to uphold qualities such as trustworthiness, thoroughness, enthusiasm, agility, cheerfulness, and effectiveness. He called on the government to financially support teachers and recognize their crucial role in society.

Rev. Emmanuel Nama highlighted the often-overlooked contributions of teachers, encouraging them to remain committed to their calling despite financial hardships.

Nama emphasized the importance of educating and guiding students in a changing world, urging teachers to instill moral values in children.