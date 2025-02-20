The All-Share Index closed the trading session on February 20, 2025, in negative territory, declining by 41.01 points to finish at 108,568.50.

This reflects a 0.04% decrease from the previous day’s close of 108,609.51, as FUGAZ stocks ended in the red.

In contrast, market volume experienced a strong increase, rising by 22% from 343 million to 421 million shares traded.

Market capitalization held steady at N67.6 trillion across 13,269 transactions, unchanged from the previous day.

In individual stock performance, ABBEYBDS and UPL stood out with gains of 10.00% and 9.78%, respectively.

Conversely, UNIONDICON and DEAPCAP faced declines of 9.77% and 7.07%. Furthermore, ELLAHLAKES and ZENITHBANK emerged as significant contributors to the day’s trading activity, greatly influencing overall turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 108,568.50 points

Previous ASI: 108,609.51 points

Day Change: -0.04%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.48%

Volume Traded: 421 million shares

Market Cap: N67.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

ABBEYBDS: up 10.00% to N3.41

UPL: up 9.78% to N5.05

SOVRENINS: up 9.57% to N1.26

REGALINS: up 7.58% to N0.71

TIP: up 7.23% to N4.30

Top 5 losers

UNIONDICON: down 9.77% to N6.00

DEAPCAP: down 7.07% to N0.92

CWG: down 5.75% to N8.02

IKEJAHOTEL: down 5.56% to N11.90

TANTALIZER: down 4.88% to N1.95

Trading volume

The daily trading volume surged by 22%, climbing from 343.7 million shares to 421.1 million.

ELLAHLAKES topped the leaderboard with a striking 136.6 million shares traded, closely followed by ZENITHBANK at 22.9 million shares.

GTCO secured third place with 20.8 million shares, while JAIZBANK and UBA made notable contributions of 17.3 million and 16.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GTCO led the pack with a hefty N1.3 billion in transactions.

ZENITHBANK played a significant role as well, contributing N1.1 billion.

UBA and ARADEL added N617 million and N511 million, respectively, while ELLAHLAKES rounded out the figures with trades amounting to N440.1 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, BUAFOODS and OANDO saw gains of 1.83% and 1.51%, respectively, while ARADEL and WAPCO experienced declines of 2.72% and 0.13%.

Conversely, the FUGAZ group faced a downturn across the board; ACCESSCORP fell by 2.18%, and ZENITHBANK, GTCO, FBNH, and UBA declined by 0.99%, 0.72%, 0.32%, and 0.13%, respectively.

Market outlook

Despite the recent downturn, the market outlook appears cautiously optimistic.

If market participants do not see the index as overbought, a pullback could pave the way for a sustained upward rally.