Some companies in Nigeria have been around so long, they’ve seen the country change more times than most of us can count.

They started during the colonial era, trading goods and building businesses in a world very different from the one we live in today.

And yet, they’re still here, strong, evolving, and adapting.

These aren’t just old companies. They are survivors. They’ve weathered economic crashes, political shifts, currency swings, and endless policy changes, things that have forced many others to fold. And through it all, they’ve learned how to bend without breaking.

In contrast, last year saw several major companies exit the country, citing challenges like inflation, a weak naira, and declining consumer purchasing power. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) reported that about 767 manufacturing companies shut down in 2023 alone, showing that even strong businesses are not immune to economic pressures.

This list of the oldest companies in Nigeria, excluding government-owned entities, doesn’t just represent history; they are a crash course in resilience. They offer a practical blueprint for modern businesses to survive and adapt in an economy that remains volatile.

Right now, with inflation biting, exchange rates swinging, and interest rates climbing, their continued presence in the market is more remarkable than ever.

Here is a list of companies founded before independence that remain operational today

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) was incorporated in November 1946 under the name Nigerian Brewery Limited. Its first major milestone came in June 1949, when the first bottle of Star Lager rolled off the bottling lines of its Lagos brewery, a moment that marked the birth of local mass-produced beer in Nigeria. From those early days, the company steadily expanded its production footprint. A second brewery in Aba opened in 1957, followed by a brewery in Kaduna in 1963 and another in Ibadan in 1982. The company continued to grow, commissioning a brewery in Enugu in 1993. In 2003, NB completed the Ama Brewery in Enugu State, today among the largest and most modern breweries in Nigeria. Over decades of growth, NB broadened its product range well beyond lager. In addition to Star Lager, it introduced Gulder in 1970, the malt drink Maltina in 1976, and the stout Legend Extra Stout in 1992. Subsequent years saw further diversification into non-alcoholic malt drinks, soft drinks, and a broader portfolio that includes dozens of brands to meet varying tastes and market needs. Nigerian Breweries also expanded through acquisitions and mergers. In the early 2010s, the company absorbed two other brewing firms, adding their breweries and malting assets to its network. A merger with Consolidated Breweries Plc in 2015 added more production sites and broadened distribution reach across the country. Aside its broad portfolio of beers, stouts, malt drinks and soft drinks, the company has also moved into spirits and wines, following the 2024 acquisition of a majority stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited. In the same year, the company achieved remarkable growth in its full-year revenue, soaring by 80.8% year-over-year to reach N1.08 trillion, up from N599.6 billion reported in the prior year.