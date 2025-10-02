The Nigerian stock market wrapped up September 2025 on a gentle upswing, gaining 1.72% for the month, accompanied by a rise in market capitalization to N90.5 trillion from N88.76 trillion.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the market opened at 140,295.5 points and supported by a trading volume of 13.6 billion shares, closed at 142,710.5 points on September 30.

The month began slowly with a 0.94% decline in the first week, but momentum quickly returned as the following weeks stayed positive, with the second week delivering the strongest performance.

Despite the overall bullish tone, the market’s advance was restrained by weakness in the financial services sector.

The NGX Banking Index fell by 0.95% while the NGX Insurance Index dropped 7.21%.

Still, several Nigerian stocks posted gains during the month, adding to investor returns and lifting the year-to-date performance to 38.65%.

Here are the top 10:

John Holt Plc, a diversified conglomerate with interests in power equipment, marine services, and property management, secured the 10th spot with a month-to-date gain of 26.19%. The stock opened September at N6.30 and, after 4.1 million shares exchanged hands, closed at N7.95. Most of the upward move came in the first three weeks, particularly the second week which alone delivered a 9.56% rise. Although the stock traded flat in the last two weeks, the early rally was enough to lock in a strong monthly performance. Fundamentally, the company reported a 56% revenue drop to N1.2 billion for period ended June 2025 but importantly reversed a N425 million exchange loss into a N22 million profit. Quarter-to-date, the stock is up 7.43%, while year-to-date it has gained 2.05%, making September its best month so far.