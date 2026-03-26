On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the Nigerian All-Share Index edged higher by 32 points to close at 200,957.9, as market activity remained weak.

The gain represents a 0.02% increase from 200,925.8 recorded previously, amid a total trading volume of 678 million shares.

Equity capitalization remained flat at N128.9 trillion, unchanged from the prior session, with a total of 42,222 deals executed.

MTN Nigeria led value trades at N11.06 billion, while Access Holdings followed with transactions totaling N3.4 billion on the NGX.

What the data is saying

Trading sentiment remained broadly bullish on March 26, 2026, pushing the market’s year-to-date return to 29.14% from 28.98%, despite softer activity levels.

On the gainers’ chart, Zichis and Premier Paints led the pack, each advancing by 10.00% during the session, while on the losing end, University Press and Sunu Assurances declined by 9.17% and 8.88% respectively.

In terms of volume, Access Holdings topped activity with 134.5 million shares, followed by Wema Bank at 105.5 million and Veritas Kapital at 74.1 million.

Zichis recorded 23.3 million shares traded, while UBA saw 18.1 million shares exchange hands, indicating sustained investor participation.

By market value, MTN Nigeria dominated with N11.06 billion, trailed by Access Holdings at N3.4 billion, Wema Bank at N2.7 billion, Aradel at N1.9 billion, and Zenith Bank at N1.7 billion.

Top 5 Gainers

Zichis Agro-Allied — up 10.00% to N12.54

Premier Paints — up 10.00% to N34.10

Legend Internet — up 9.92% to N7.98

John Holt — up 9.87% to N17.25

McNichols — up 9.76% to N6.75

Top 5 Losers

UPL — down 9.17% to N5.45

Sunu Assurances — down 8.88% to N4.31

Veritas Kapital — down 6.98% to N2.00

Royal Exchange — down 6.70% to N1.79

FTN Cocoa — down 6.67% to N5.60

SWOOTs Performance

Among SWOOTs—stocks with market capitalizations above N1 trillion—performance was broadly mixed, with Nigerian Breweries gaining 1.88% and MTN Nigeria posting a modest 0.15% uptick.

On the downside, Lafarge declined by 1.54%, while Wema Bank recorded a slight dip of 0.19%, reflecting selective profit-taking across large-cap names.

FUGAZ Performance

Within the FUGAZ banking group, performance was mixed, as Zenith Bank advanced by 1.53%, GTCO gained 0.74%, and First HoldCo inched up by 0.10%.

Conversely, UBA declined by 0.95%, while Access Holdings slipped by 0.19%, indicating a cautious tone across some tier-one banking stocks.

What you should know

The index appears to have firmed above the 200,000 mark and is now eyeing a move toward the 201,000 level.

The upward movement recorded on March 26, 2026 remained relatively soft, despite total traded volume of 677 million shares, which was higher than the previous session.

If the current bullish sentiment is sustained, the All-Share Index could retest levels above 202,000 in the near term, supported by consistent buying interest.