Sterling Bank has signed an MoU with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University to certify graduates of its newly launched Non-Oil Export Academy.

The partnership aims to strengthen Nigeria’s non-oil export capacity by equipping entrepreneurs with practical skills, global competitiveness, and structured training.

With multiple nationwide training programs already completed, both institutions say the initiative will help build a new generation of certified exporters and support long-term economic diversification.

Sterling Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan Atlantic University (PAU) to certify graduates of its Non-Oil Export Academy.

This strategic partnership underscores the Bank’s commitment to diversifying Nigeria’s economy by supporting non-oil export growth.

This landmark agreement follows the recent launch of the Sterling Bank Non-Oil Export Academy, designed to position Nigerian exporters for global competitiveness. The launch was preceded by a series of nationwide training programs in Lagos, Ondo, and Kano states, culminating in a grand finale themed “Excel in Non-Oil Export.” The initiative aims to equip exporters with practical tools to thrive in international markets, thereby reducing Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenues.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, Sterling Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, affirmed that the Bank is intentional about creating an ecosystem where non-oil exporters are well-informed and equipped to advance national interests.

“We are not just training people to understand how to export; we want to train them to be competitive exporters of non-oil products,” Suleiman said. “Our goal is to build a community of knowledgeable, certified, and confident exporters who can collaborate to solve challenges beyond their immediate capacity. Our North Star is to reach a point where hundreds of people have completed this program and are ready to compete on a global scale.”

Dr. Nneka Okekearu, Director of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Having spent the last twenty-three years deepening the competencies of entrepreneurs, we thoroughly understand what is needed and are excited to be part of this initiative,” she noted.

Dr. Okekearu emphasized that the export market has been neglected for too long. “With the right structure, standards, and mindset in place, entrepreneurs passing through this program will help create not only a better Nigeria but more sustainable communities,” she added, noting that she looks forward to the case studies that will emerge from the program’s participants.

Beyond sectoral outcomes, the initiative reinforces Sterling Bank’s commitment to support the development of human capital that positively shapes and impacts the wider economy. The Academy will run four cohorts within the year, commencing in 2026.

With this partnership, Sterling Bank and the Enterprise Development Centre are laying the foundation for a new generation of globally competitive Nigerian exporters — professionals equipped not only with knowledge, but with the certification, confidence, and networks needed to scale.

As both institutions align their expertise to strengthen non-oil export capacity, this collaboration signals a bold step toward a more resilient, inclusive, and diversified economy. The Non-Oil Export Academy, therefore, serves as a catalyst for national transformation, empowering businesses and communities to unlock Nigeria’s full potential on the world stage.

About Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Limited is a full-service national commercial bank in Nigeria and a member of Sterling Financial Holdings Group. With a heritage of more than 60 years, the Bank has evolved from Nigeria’s pre-eminent investment banking institution to a trusted provider of retail, commercial, and corporate banking services.