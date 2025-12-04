The Nigerian Army has destroyed several bandit camps and neutralised armed elements during coordinated operations conducted across Taraba State.

The disclosure was made in a statement released on Thursday by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke.

According to the Army, the offensives were carried out between December 2 and 4, 2025.

It added that troops also recovered weapons and arrested a key suspect linked to criminal activities in the region.

This comes as a major success in the ongoing efforts to address the rising insecurity in the country.

What the Army is saying

Sharing details of the exercise, the Army stated:

“Troops of Headquarters 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have intensified their ongoing offensive across Taraba State, recording multiple operational successes that include the destruction of bandits’ camps, neutralisation of armed elements, recovery of weapons, and the arrest of a key suspect linked to criminal activities in the region,” the statement read in part.

It added that troops under Operation Zafin Wuta launched a clearance mission across Shiid, Agia and Tyozua villages in Takum LGA following intelligence on bandit activity in the Tor-Tser general area. As they advanced into the mountainous terrain, the armed groups fled deeper into the forest, abandoning their camps.

The troops searched the area and destroyed the hideouts, including locations the criminals had previously claimed were inaccessible to security forces. During the push into Tyozua, fleeing bandits set ablaze a wooden bridge in an attempt to obstruct troop movement.

The statement noted that soldiers pressed forward regardless and forced the armed elements across the power line into neighbouring Benue State. One suspect, identified as Dahiru Maigari, was arrested during the follow-up phase and was already undergoing preliminary investigation.

In a separate operation on December 4, troops conducting a fighting patrol around Karim Lamido came under fire from bandits concealed behind Wudompi Community. The soldiers repelled the attack, neutralised two armed men and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with 21 rounds of ammunition. The attackers were believed to be members of the Karimjo faction, which had recently attempted to regroup in the area. No troop casualties were recorded.

Providing more insights, the statement disclosed that Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.

He said the operations demonstrated the Army’s ability to penetrate difficult terrain and assured residents that the Brigade would sustain pressure on criminal groups across Taraba until peace was fully restored.