The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has elected Mr Leye Kupoluyi as its new President and Chairman of Council.

The announcement was made by Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General of LCCI, on Thursday during the chamber’s 137th Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

Kupoluyi’s appointment follows the completion of Mr Gabriel Idahosa’s tenure, a period marked by notable contributions to business advocacy and policy reforms.

What they are saying

Dr Almona described Kupoluyi as an accomplished professional with an exceptional record of leadership, dedication, and service across engineering services, trade promotion, and industry development.

She added that his election underscores LCCI’s recognition of his unwavering commitment to its ideals, its policy advocacy efforts, and the promotion of a thriving environment for Nigerian businesses.

“We are delighted to welcome Engr. Kupoluyi as president of the LCCI. As a council member and key officer of the chamber, he has consistently contributed his expertise and provided valuable insights during strategic deliberations. We are confident that his presidency will further strengthen the chamber’s role as a leading advocate for sound business policies and practices. He will also advance the interests of our members and the broader business community,” Almona said.

Professional background

Kupoluyi has over 40 years of professional experience spanning engineering, project management, and executive leadership.

He has served as Managing Director of Universal Power Systems Nigeria Limited since November 1994. Prior to this, he was General Manager at Witt +Busch Limited from May 1988 to November 1994 and Project Manager at Honeywell Enterprises Limited from August 1986 to May 1988.

He also held earlier positions at Witt +Busch Limited as Service Manager and Senior Engineer, and started his career as an Engineer at the Ministry of Communications in Ilorin, Kwara State, from April 1979 to December 1984.

With Kupoluyi at the helm, the chamber is expected to continue advocating for policies that enhance business growth and industrial development in Lagos and across Nigeria. His extensive experience in engineering and trade positions him to strengthen LCCI’s influence in shaping a business-friendly environment for both local and international investors.

What you should know

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is Nigeria’s oldest and one of the most influential business membership organizations, founded in 1888. It serves as a platform for private sector engagement, advocating for sound business policies, trade promotion, and industrial growth.

The chamber provides a forum for business leaders to collaborate, share insights, and influence economic policy at both the state and federal levels. LCCI also offers support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through capacity-building programs, business advisory services, and networking opportunities.