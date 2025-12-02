Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has strongly criticized the federal government’s recent ambassadorial nominations, describing them as “shocking” and questioning the quality of leadership behind the selections.

His remarks come amid public concern over the competence and integrity of the individuals chosen to represent Nigeria internationally.

“Some of the names being paraded to represent us as ambassadors globally are shocking. But with a leadership that has allowed mediocrity, corruption, and impunity to rise to the top, who else did you expect them to choose?” he stated.

Leadership failures impact

Obi further highlighted that leadership choices like these contribute to public disillusionment and the widening gap between Nigeria’s leaders and citizens.

He also criticized the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, for hosting extravagant dinners for Senators amid national crises, while children are being abducted, and the countless killings across the country.

“Our institutions being ridiculed, the First Lady hosting extravagant dinners for Senators while children are being abducted, and the countless killings across the country,” he said.

He described the current leadership as falling far short of governance standards, arguing that this is neither true governance nor the kind of leadership Nigerians deserve.

Obi also called for accountability and moral leadership, emphasizing that a nation progresses when its leaders empathize with citizens and govern with compassion, competence, and responsibility, rather than indulging in frivolity and indifference.

Addressing young Nigerians, he urged them to remain hopeful and active in shaping the country’s future, stressing that a just, secure, productive, and respected Nigeria is still possible, but it will require citizens who refuse to accept failure as the nation’s destiny.

Backstory

Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri (Delta), and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, among 32 ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, days after he submitted the first batch of three names.

The non-career ambassador designates include Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia); former presidential aide Reno Omokri (Delta); former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu; former Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Angela Adebayo; and former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Other nominees include former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly Tasiu Musa Maigari; former Commissioner in Plateau State and former Deputy Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Yakubu N. Gambo; Professor Nora Ladi Daduut, former Senator from Plateau; Otunba Femi Pedro, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation (Osun); and Barrister Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra).

The Presidency stated that the nominees are expected to be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains strong and strategic bilateral relations, including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and to permanent missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union.

Earlier, President Tinubu submitted three ambassadorial nominees, Ayodele Oke, Amin Mohammed Dalhatu, and Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are.