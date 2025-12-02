Northern governors and traditional rulers have proposed a six-month suspension of mining activities and a new N1bn monthly regional security fund as part of fresh measures to tackle escalating insecurity across the North.

The proposals were contained in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State, brought together the 19 northern governors and the chairmen of the region’s traditional councils.

The leaders expressed concern over worsening violence, including killings and mass abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kano, along with renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno and Yobe.

They described the attacks on schoolchildren and other citizens as unacceptable tragedies.

Proposal for mining suspension

The leaders noted that illegal mining had become a major contributor to insecurity in the North. They recommended that the President direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend all mining exploration for six months to allow for a proper audit.

“The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria. The Forum therefore resolved to strongly recommend to the President to direct the Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of 6 (six) months to allow proper audit,” they stated

They also urged the revalidation of all mining licences within the same period, in active consultation with state governors, to curb the activities of artisanal illegal miners.

Regional security fund

As part of coordinated security efforts, the governors agreed to set up a Regional Security Trust Fund to be financed through a monthly contribution of one billion naira from each state and its local governments.

“In order to effectively confront the security crises in the North, the Forum resolved to set-up a regional Security Trust Fund to be funded with a monthly contribution of One Billion Naira from each state and local governments to be deducted at source under a framework to be agreed upon,” they stated.

The deduction is expected to be made at source under a framework to be finalised.

More details

A major point in the resolutions was the renewed call for decentralised policing. The governors and traditional rulers insisted that the creation of state police had become necessary to respond more effectively to the region’s security challenges.

“The Forum reaffirms its wholehearted support and commitment to the establishment of State Police. Accordingly, the Forum encourages National and State Assembly Members in the region to expedite action for its actualisation,” the communiqué added

The Forum expressed condolences to northern states affected by recent killings, abductions and Boko Haram attacks. It also commended the Federal Government for securing the release of some abducted children and managing ongoing security threats, while also praising security personnel for their efforts. The leaders then resolved to continue supporting the President’s actions to confront insurgents and end the violence.

The Forum said it will reconvene on a date to be announced.