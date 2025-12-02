The Federal Government has deployed 240 electric tricycles and 12 solar-powered charging stations across 12 public universities.

The initiative, funded through TETFund, is aimed at providing cleaner, more affordable, and reliable transportation for students, as announced by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, via his official X page on Monday.

In the post, Alausa said he officially launched the E-Tricycle Deployment Programme at the University of Lagos earlier that day, describing it as “another bold step to support our students” through practical and measurable interventions.

The Minister, however, did not mention the other benefiting universities besides the University of Lagos, where the initiative was launched.

“Today, we took another bold step to support our students under President @officialABAT , GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I officially launched the Federal Government’s E-Tricycle Deployment Programme at the University of Lagos — providing clean, affordable, and reliable transportation for students.

“Through @TETFundNg 240 E-Tricycles and 12 solar-powered charging stations are being deployed across 12 public universities nationwide,” the post read in part.

More insights

According to Alausa, each Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the selected universities would own and manage the e-tricycles to guarantee affordable fares and ensure long-term sustainability.

He added that the initiative would ease daily campus movement while reducing reliance on petrol-powered shuttles.

The Minister noted the deployment, alongside the installation of solar-powered charging systems, would also promote environmental responsibility and reduce carbon emissions in tertiary institutions.

Alausa expressed his appreciation to TETFund and the participating universities for their partnership, noting that additional universities may be added in subsequent phases as the clean mobility programme expands nationwide.

What you should know

The Federal Government’s deployment of e-tricycles and solar-powered charging stations targets public universities and is part of broader efforts to promote clean energy and sustainable transportation on campuses.

This also includes Project SPROUT (Special Palliative Relief of University Transportation), launched on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Abuja under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

Project SPROUT plans the nationwide rollout of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses and tricycles specifically for selected university campuses.

The initiative is intended to reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions while improving intra-campus mobility for students and staff.

Although the programme specifies that certain universities will benefit from these vehicles, the full list of participating schools has not been made public at this time.

Together, the e-tricycles, solar charging stations, and CNG vehicles reflect ongoing steps toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation within Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.