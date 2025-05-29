The Federal Government has officially launched Project SPROUT (Special Palliative Relief of University Transportation), an initiative aimed at providing cleaner and more affordable transport options in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The project was unveiled on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Abuja and is being led by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), according to a statement posted on the initiative’s official X account.

Project SPROUT will see the nationwide deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses and tricycles across university campuses.

According to PCNGI, the rollout is part of a broader clean energy strategy designed to cut carbon emissions, reduce transportation costs, and support sustainable development.

“The Federal Government’s commitment to clean energy and affordable transportation reached a new milestone with the official launch of Project SPROUT (Special Palliative Relief of University Transportation) in Abuja on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“Spearheaded by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), the project marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing campus mobility through the deployment of CNG-powered buses and tricycles to universities nationwide,” the statement read in part.

PCNGi stated that Project SPROUT goes beyond a simple transportation upgrade, serving as a strategic initiative to empower youth, foster technical skills, and drive innovation across the energy and transport sectors.

As part of the project, selected universities will receive Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered vehicles to enhance intra-campus mobility for students and staff. These vehicles, designed for cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability, are expected to lower daily transportation costs while reducing carbon emissions.

What you should know

Nigeria’s transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) gained momentum following the removal of fuel subsidies in mid-2023, which triggered a sharp increase in transport costs nationwide.

Project SPROUT is a key component of the Federal Government’s wider CNG strategy, aimed at providing cleaner, more affordable transport solutions within tertiary institutions through the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI).

Earlier milestones include the conversion of 800 taxis at Abuja Airport in October 2024 and the deployment of hybrid CNG-powered buses in partnership with major transport unions in November 2024 to offer subsidized fares on key routes.

To drive wider adoption, the government has established CNG vehicle conversion centers across the country, with additional facilities planned to improve access and encourage uptake.

However, progress remains slow, particularly in Abuja, due to limited refuelling infrastructure, high conversion costs, and gaps in policy enforcement.

Although more than $450 million has been invested in Nigeria’s CNG value chain since 2023, experts stress that sustained success will require expanded infrastructure, skilled manpower, and stronger collaboration with the private sector.