The Federal Government has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of enabling the early spread of terrorism in Nigeria by failing to confront extremist groups during his administration.

Sunday Dare, spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, in a lengthy post on X, criticised Obasanjo and some perennial presidential aspirants for claiming the current administration is unable to protect Nigerians.

“It is historical fact that the ideological foundations and early cells of Boko Haram were incubated during Obasanjo’s civilian presidency. While they recruited, indoctrinated, built camps, and flaunted authority, the state failed to act decisively.

“What began as a preventable extremist sect transformed into: A violent insurgency, A cross-border terrorist franchise, A regional menace aligned with global jihadist movements

“For the leader under whom the first seeds of terrorism were allowed to germinate to now issue public lectures is not just ironic, it is reckless,” he said.

He said it is reckless for Obasanjo to criticise the government on security when the early failures that allowed terrorism to grow happened under his watch.

Backstory

In Jos, Plateau State, on Friday, Obasanjo lamented Nigeria’s persistent insecurity and suggested that the current government appears unable to protect citizens. He suggested that Nigerians have a right to seek foreign intervention, given what he described as the government’s failure to adequately protect its citizens.

On the performance of security agencies, he claimed that during his tenure, Nigeria had the capacity to track and locate criminals nationwide, even though technology to neutralise them remotely was lacking at the time. He argued that with current technology, including drones, the government can now eliminate identified terrorists remotely.

Therefore, he questioned why the administration still resorts to negotiating or apologising instead of applying decisive force. Obasanjo called on the government to stop negotiating with terrorists and urged that if it cannot protect Nigerians, it should allow citizens to seek help from the international community

Tinubu’s approach to combating terrorism

According to Dare, the Tinubu administration is confronting terrorism with a mix of military pressure, intelligence operations, border control, and non-kinetic measures designed to weaken extremist influence.

“President Tinubu is not facing a conventional security challenge. He is confronting terrorism in full-spectrum form, both internal and trans-national. His strategy is clear:

“Kinetic Pressure, Modernizing military capability, Intensifying intelligence-led operations, squeezing terrorist mobility and dismantling logistics, retaking and holding territory.

“Beyond this, the non-kinetic efforts are restoring governance in underserved and contested zones, deploying economic stabilization and community programmes, counter-radicalization and reintegration initiatives and building trust to deny terrorists the human terrain they exploit,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson stated that the groups attacking communities, kidnapping residents, bombing infrastructure and confronting security agencies should be recognised for what they are: terrorists.

He listed internationally designated organisations, ISIS-linked and al-Qaeda-linked cells, cross-border fighters and domestic extremist factions often called bandits as part of the current threat.

Dare disclosed that these actors share ideology, weapons, money and logistics, and operate with one objective: undermining the Nigerian state.

Undermining Nigeria fuel terrorism

The spokesperson warned that public comments from former leaders that cast doubt on Nigeria’s capabilities only embolden terrorist groups.

“When former leaders disparage the nation’s capacity, they hand psychological victories to the very terrorists murdering, kidnapping and extorting Nigerians – terrorising Nigerians in plain language. A real statesman offers support, not soundbites,” he said

He said a statesman should support ongoing efforts rather than hand psychological victories to hostile actors. Dare urged Obasanjo to acknowledge past failures and use his influence to support national security efforts instead of undermining them.

He said the administration will not be distracted by selective amnesia wrapped in elder-statesmanship and will continue pursuing a whole-of-government strategy to defeat terrorism and defend every part of Nigeria.