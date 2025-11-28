The Federal Government has announced the launch of the Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP) in January, a digital solution aimed at assisting Nigerians abroad who lose their passports.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on Friday in Abuja during the launch of ECOWAS biometric ID card, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the new system will allow citizens to generate an emergency travel document using any mobile device, eliminating the need to visit an embassy in person.

“This initiative will enable Nigerians abroad who lose their passports to generate an emergency travel document using any mobile device without visiting an embassy,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He urged Nigerians to trust the government’s capacity to tackle national challenges and called for collective support for ongoing security reforms.

The STEP is expected to complement other digital identity initiatives, including the recently launched ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), which facilitates travel within West Africa and strengthens border security.

Backstory

Earlier this month, the NIS announced that it will introduce the Single Travel Emergency Passport to replace the Emergency Travel Certificate.

The NIS explained that the document will be issued at designated Nigerian embassies and consulates and will be valid for a single entry.

The Service said the initiative forms part of wider reforms to strengthen border governance, enhance identity management and align its operations with international migration standards.

What you should know

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has recently rolled out several initiatives aimed at modernizing and improving immigration services.

Over the past months, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rolled out key reforms to ease passport application and issuance. In January 2025, NIS announced a system upgrade on its passport portal intended to improve service for domestic applicants.

In early 2025, the agency also launched a contactless biometric passport application system for Nigerians abroad, starting with countries such as the United States, Brazil, Jamaica and Mexico.

In July, the government said over 3.5 million passports had been issued in under two years, thanks to those reforms. NIS disclosed that enhanced passport centres have been expanded nationwide, and every passport issued is now harmonised and compliant with global travel standards.

The Service also launched a digital platform for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), allowing expatriates to apply online for legal residence and work authorization in Nigeria.

Additionally, a centralized passport personalization system was introduced in September 2025, capable of producing up to 5,000 passports daily, a significant increase from the previous 250–300, enabling applicants to receive passports within four to five hours.