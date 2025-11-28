The Federal Government has launched the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) to enhance regional integration, improve identity management, and strengthen security across West Africa.

The official inauguration took place on Friday in Abuja under the theme: “ENBIC: Enhancing Regional Integration and Security.”

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the card represented the fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s vision for efficient border management and regional security.

“The card provides the foundation for more efficient identification across borders, a crucial component in combating insecurity,” Tunji-Ojo said,

According to the minister, the rollout, which began 11 years ago, had now been actualised under the current administration. Noting that Nigeria is the seventh ECOWAS country to deploy the card, and its introduction is a major step toward better migration management.

Backstory

The ENBIC was adopted by the leadership of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in 2014. The first country to begin issuing the biometric card was Senegal, on 4 October 2016.

As of mid‑2023, only six of the 15 ECOWAS member states had fully deployed ENBIC. The countries that currently support and issue ENBIC are: Senegal; Guinea‑Bissau; Ghana; Benin; The Gambia; Sierra Leone; Nigeria, making the seventh in the list.

ENBIC was introduced to replace the old handwritten ECOWAS Travel Certificate. Under the new arrangement, the biometric card is intended to serve as a regional ID, travel document, and residence permit for citizens of ECOWAS member states.

The biometric card embeds an electronic chip that stores biometric and biographical data (photo, fingerprints, date and place of birth, etc.) to enable secure identity verification, reduce fraud and make travel within‑region travel easier.

Supporting migration and economic growth

Tunji-Ojo explained that the biometric card will support legal migration within ECOWAS and reduce irregular movements, noting that better migration management also creates economic opportunities and improves security.

He said the next step would be integrating the card into the Public Key Directory of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to allow seamless verification at all entry points.

“The ENBIC will support intelligence gathering and provide security agencies with reliable data needed to protect citizens,” he said.

He highlighted that the initiative would also reduce pressure on the passport system, as Nigerians traveling only within ECOWAS will no longer need international passports, easing movement for traders and small business owners.

The minister added that the government is exploring a regional migration database in collaboration with ECOWAS states, similar to the Schengen system, to further strengthen cross-border security.

More details

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, described ENBIC as a landmark initiative demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation.

“The new travel document features a secure biometric system aimed at facilitating legal movement, promoting tourism, trade, and investment, while strengthening border management,” Nandap said.

She highlighted the expected benefits of the card, including enhanced regional security, improved border processing, safer travel, increased tourism and investment, and deeper regional integration and cooperation.

The NIS CG also acknowledged ECOWAS Ambassadors, development partners including UN-IOM, EU, ICMPD, GIZ, UNIDO, as well as security agencies, media, and other stakeholders for their support in delivering the project.