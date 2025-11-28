Bank78 MFB launched as Nigeria’s first fully private digital bank, offering a premium, secure, and customer-centric experience for the mass-affluent segment, licensed by CBN, insured by NDIC, and NDPR-compliant.

On Thursday, November 27 2025, far from the usual long, windy queues of the banking halls, to the slow banking servers, and the numerous cases of wrong transactions that have plagued the banking sector, a new and promising chapter in the banking landscape is unfolding.

Bank78 MFB, officially announced its entrance into the banking sector in grand style. The exclusive launch event, which was held in Lagos, brought together top industry players, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies, including representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Dubbed Nigeria’s first fully private digital bank, Bank78 MFB is set to be Nigeria’s new prestigious digital bank, inspired by the private-banking culture and mindset, but deliberately designed for the mass-affluent everyday Nigerian. The bank offers a calm, secure, and premium digital experience, supported by transparent processes, dependable transactions, licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, insured by the NDIC, and fully NDPR-compliant.

For years, many Nigerians have had the same complaints about banking, long queues for simple issues, failed transfers that take days to trace, hidden charges, crowded apps that feel like puzzles, and customer service that often treats people as case numbers, not clients. If you earn well, run a business, or live abroad and still bank in Nigeria, you probably know the feeling — your life is moving forward, but your bank experience still feels stressful, unpredictable, and loud. Bank78 MFB is stepping into that gap with a clear promise, to provide premium banking experience that stays simple, secure, and centred on the customer.

Speaking at the launch event, EviOghene Osifo-Whiskey, Director at Bank78 MFB, explained that the company is on a mission to bridge the gap between fast fintechs and stable legacy banks, giving modern Nigerian achievers a secure, future-focused banking experience.

“There’s a gap between the speed of fintechs and the stability people expect from legacy banks. We are here to close that gap. Bank78 is built for a new generation of achievers who want private-banking confidence without losing digital simplicity. Our first product is trust — and everything rests on that. We are licensed by the CBN, insured by the NDIC, and fully NDPR-compliant. We believe that Nigerians deserve a bank that feels secure, intentional, and built with their future in mind,” he explained.

In simple terms, Bank78 is offering the calm and respect of private banking, but through a digital platform that anyone in Nigeria’s rising mass-affluent class such as senior professionals, entrepreneurs, consultants, tech workers, and diaspora Nigerians who want a serious, modern bank at home, can access.

Reiterating the bank’s commitment to providing quality service, the Managing Director spoke extensively on the company’s structure as one that recognises that a good banking brand is not only about a beautiful app; it is also about how that app is backed by real processes, strong risk management, and the daily reality of how staff respond to customers in a digital age, which Bank78 MFB represents.

According to Eberechukwu Dike, the Director of Sales at Bank78 MFB, he emphasized that the bank’s corporate philosophy, which focuses on making prestige accessible, is not merely cosmetic, but strategic.

“At the core of our corporate philosophy is the phrase ‘prestige made accessible.” Prestige here is not about marble floors or VIP lounges. It is about how the customer is treated and the overall quality of their experience. Prestige for us means a calmer customer experience, more considered communication, respect, personalisation and clarity, smooth digital interactions without drama, and a sense of emotional ease when dealing with money.

In a sector where many people brace themselves before opening a banking app, that focus on emotional ease is not cosmetic, it is strategic. People want a bank that fits naturally into their routine; paying vendors, receiving client payments, saving toward meaningful goals, or simply managing daily transfers. Bank78 delivers a smooth, private experience that works. It offers reliability, clarity, and a better way to bank for people who are constantly on the move.”

Mr. Dike also added that Bank78 MFB’s response to the prevailing challenges Nigerians have encountered in the banking sector is to strip out clutter from the banking journey. The company’s digital app focuses on what people actually use every day, such as effortless onboarding, reliable transfers and payments, clear transaction histories, and clean navigation where you do not have to click through five menus to find a simple feature. Around this core, lifestyle-value features are added carefully, not in a way that turns the app into a marketplace.

Bank78 MFB also offers 24/7 assistance through Ruby, its digital assistant — a sign of how artificial intelligence is quietly transforming the Nigerian banking landscape. Ruby is designed to handle routine queries, guide customers through tasks, and escalate more complex issues for human follow-up, making help available at any hour without the usual frustration of waiting on phone lines.

In an era where AI is changing how people bank globally, from fraud detection to personalised insights, Bank78 MFB is positioning itself as a bank that operates with the future in mind. Rather than treating AI as a buzzword, the bank is weaving it into calm, predictable service, smarter routing of issues, faster responses, and systems that learn from customer behaviour to reduce friction over time. For customers, the benefit is simple, less stress, fewer repeats, and a feeling that their bank is paying attention.

Bank78 positioning is very clear, it serves Nigeria’s mass-affluent population — the upwardly mobile segment that values clarity, stability, and an elevated experience. These are the customers who are often too “big” for basic retail banking, but not part of the ultra-rich who get traditional private banking. Many in this group already use multiple banks and fintech apps, but have no true primary relationship they can fully trust. Bank78 MFB wants to become that primary relationship by focusing on four emotional pillars of confidence, comfort, calm, and clarity.

Confidence means knowing your transfers will go through and your money is handled with care. Comfort means no surprise fees, no confusing processes, and an app you are not afraid to open. Calm means fewer emergencies. Clarity means simple language, transparent processes, and a user interface that shows you exactly what is happening with your money. None of these ideas are flashy. But in Nigeria’s current banking environment, they are radical.

What does this launch mean for the wider Nigerian banking sector? First, it is a signal that the market is maturing. Nigerians are no longer impressed by digital for its own sake. They want digital that works consistently and respects their time. Second, it underlines a major shift that the most interesting battle is now for the mass-affluent customer who expects global-standard service — whether they are in Lagos or in the diaspora. That customer is comfortable with technology, reads about global trends, and is sensitive to how AI, data and security are handled.

Third, Bank78 MFB’s entry raises the bar on what premium should mean in Nigerian banking. Premium can no longer be limited to lounge access and metallic cards. It must also mean transparency, reliability, and a calmer relationship with money. A prestige digital bank built for everyday mass-affluent Nigerians — not only the ultra-rich — challenges older institutions to rethink how they design products, manage service, and communicate with the people who fund their balance sheets.

For hardworking Nigerians who were in the room at the exclusive launch — founders closing tough deals, corporate leaders managing large teams, professionals in law, tech, oil and gas, media, and a growing pool of diaspora returnees, the message was simple – banking does not have to be dramatic. It can be premium, calm, and still fully Nigerian. For the global community such as investors, development finance institutions, global fintech players, Bank78 MFB offers a glimpse of a future where African digital banks compete not just on speed and scale, but on discipline, emotional intelligence, and respect for the customer.

The launch event blended product demonstrations with an immersive introduction to Bank78’s prestige-driven identity. Attendees experienced the balance of private-banking inspiration, transparent service design, and elevated digital experience that defines the brand. Bank78 MFB is now live, opening its doors to Nigerians who want a more refined, private, and intentional way to bank.