Sheriff Deputies Limited celebrated its 25th anniversary on November 15, 2025, in Lagos, honoring staff with Long-Service and Special Recognition Awards and launching the groundbreaking ‘Secure Nigeria’ CSR initiative.

The company, founded in 2000 by the late Mr. Charles Anyasi, has transformed Nigeria’s private security industry through professionalism, advanced technology, and innovative risk management, earning accolades like Nigeria’s Most Innovative Security Company in 2018.

SDL announced plans for 25 CSR projects under the ‘Secure Nigeria’ campaign and unveiled a strategic roadmap for the next decade focused on Digital by Default operations, HSE excellence, people development, and client partnerships.

Sheriff Deputies Limited (SDL), a nationally licensed Grade A private security company, marked its 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of unparalleled professional leadership, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to security excellence in Nigeria.

This landmark celebration is coupled with the announcement of a major, first-of-its-kind national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.

The anniversary event, which took place on November 15, 2025, at one of the company’s facilities in Lagos, honored the firm’s commitment to its people with awards for Long-Service and Special Recognition Awards, alongside the official launch of the ‘Secure Nigeria’ initiative.

Founded in the year 2000 by the late Mr. Charles Anyasi, SDL was established to professionalize an industry previously defined by informality. Through the introduction of discipline, rigorous training, transparent supervision, and advanced technology, the company successfully set new national benchmarks for private security services.

“Our 25th anniversary is not just a milestone; it is a testament to the vision of our founder, the resilience of our staff, and the trust of our clients,” said Dr. Island C. Anyasi, Managing Director of Sheriff Deputies Limited. “We didn’t just provide security; we redefined it. We introduced process, professionalism, and partnership where they were most needed. Our journey has proven that security is a vocation that demands integrity and continuous improvement.”

A Legacy of Innovation and Impact

Over the last 25 years, Sheriff Deputies has built a formidable operational footprint, providing essential protection and risk-mitigation services across a vast portfolio including universities (at its peak, serving over 25 institutions), corporate facilities, industrial plants, and public institutions.

A core strength of the company lies in its Verification Department, which delivers critical services like background checks, address verifications, and compliance audits—services vital for clients seeking to reduce corporate risk and ensure regulatory adherence.

The company’s innovative approach to manpower and risk management has earned it the recognition of Nigeria’s Most Innovative Security Company in 2018.

In a strategic move to solidify its forward-thinking stance, SDL recently partnered with the Smart Estate Security Application (SESA) in 2025. This collaboration signifies the company’s commitment to a digital and data-driven future, enabling smarter verification workflows, enhanced accountability, and superior efficiency across all operations.

The company’s commitment to quality is consistently validated by its long-standing clients:

“For us at Clinix Healthcare, security means trust and reliability, especially when dealing with sensitive environments. Sheriff Deputies’ dedication to professional guard services and rapid response has been crucial to maintaining our operational integrity for years,” stated Anne Nwachukwu, HR Manager of Clinix Healthcare. “Their focus on People Matter in their philosophy is evident in the caliber of staff they deploy.”

Furthermore, the company’s culture has shaped industry leaders:

“I spent over a decade at Sheriff Deputies, and what I learned there about Process Wins and integrity has been the bedrock of my career since,” shared Basil Okereafor, a former staff member for over a decade. “The company instilled a discipline of documentation and transparent supervision that was, and still is, revolutionary in the Nigerian security sector.”

Commitment to Nation-Building: ‘Secure Nigeria’ Initiative

Beyond its commercial success, Sheriff Deputies Limited is dedicated to social responsibility. The company has made substantial contributions through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, including the donation of over 3,000 notebooks to schools and providing essential medical equipment, such as air conditioners and stretchers, to local hospitals.

In a major announcement that underscores its commitment to nation-building, Sheriff Deputies Limited revealed plans to launch 25 comprehensive CSR initiatives to secure Nigeria over the next twelve months in commemoration of its anniversary.

Dubbed ‘Secure Nigeria,’ this initiative is the most extensive and multi-faceted CSR effort ever undertaken by a private security firm in the country. The campaign will move beyond traditional donations—which previously included over 3,000 notebooks to schools and essential equipment to hospitals—to address systemic security and societal needs. Full details and the rollout schedule for the ‘Secure Nigeria’ initiatives will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2026, creating immense anticipation for this unprecedented commitment.

“SDL’s sustained commitment to excellence over 17 years has been instrumental to our operations,” commented Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), a star client of the firm. “They bring more than guards; they bring structured processes and professional ethics. We are thrilled to see a leading Nigerian company step up with such an ambitious, security-focused community investment plan.”

Charting the Next Decade: Digital by Default

As part of the anniversary celebration, Dr. Anyasi unveiled the company’s strategic plan for the next decade, focusing on four key pillars: Digital by Default, HSE and Method Excellence, People Growth, and Client Partnership.

The core theme is the transition to a ‘Digital by Default’ operation, particularly within the Verification division, implementing structured data capture, SLA timers, and audit-ready reports that drastically reduce turnaround time and waste. “The best SOP is useless without the right people, but our future is security informed by live data insights,” Dr. Anyasi affirmed.

Sheriff Deputies Limited reaffirms its mission to safeguard people, property, and institutions with the integrity and innovation that has defined it for the last 25 years, promising a decade of even greater impact and service to the nation.

About Sheriff Deputies Limited (SDL):

Sheriff Deputies Limited (SDL) is a Grade A private security company in Nigeria providing comprehensive, technology-enabled security services including manned guarding, K9 operations, and advanced verification systems. With 25 years of proven performance, SDL remains a trusted name in the nation’s private security industry.