Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed into law the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill valued at N897.8 billion.

The signing ceremony was held at the Katsina Government House on Wednesday.

Radda highlighted that the budget’s structure—18% recurrent expenditure and 81% capital expenditure—reflects the developmental philosophy of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who also served as governor of Katsina State.

He said the administration intentionally maintained a modest recurrent profile to channel significant resources toward transformative capital projects across education, healthcare, agriculture, security, urban renewal, and infrastructure.

Sectoral composition of the budget

In an earlier breakdown, the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas reveals the budget components.

Anas explained that N117.1 billion was proposed for the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, representing 13.05 per cent of the budget.

“I wish to inform you that for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, more than N78.6 billion has been allocated, representing 8.76%

“For the Ministry of Health, N67.5 billion was allocated, representing 7.52 per cent, while the Ministry of Water Resources got N62.8 billion, representing 7.00%, and the Ministry of Environment was allocated more than N53.8 billion, with 6.00%

“The top six sectors mentioned above, accounting for more than N536.3 billion, represent 59.74% of the proposed estimate,” he said.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Katsina State Government proposed N156.3 billion for the education sector in its 2026 budget, the highest allocation among all sectors.

The figure was announced by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas, in Katsina, while giving a detailed breakdown of the budget proposal.

Anas explained that N117.1 billion was proposed for the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, representing 13.05 per cent of the budget.

In October, Katsina State Government unveiled a plan to raise its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N140 billion annually by 2026, leveraging digital innovation, data integration, and community participation to boost fiscal performance.

According to the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas, the state’s IGR rose from N10 billion in 2021 to N24 billion in 2024, but acknowledged that this remained below the state’s extant revenue potentials.

He said the government was adopting a community-driven tax system and data-based planning to link revenue collection directly to visible development outcomes at the grassroots.

In the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024.

The data showed that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose to a cumulative N10.88 trillion between 2021 and 2024.

Also, Nigeria’s 36 states shared a cumulative N4.43 trillion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) between January and July 2025, with receipts of oil-rich states accounting for about 35% of total disbursements.