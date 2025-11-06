The Katsina State Government has proposed N156.3 billion for the education sector in its 2026 budget, the highest allocation among all sectors.

The figure was announced by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas, in Katsina on Wednesday, while giving a detailed breakdown of the budget proposal.

According to Anas, education received the highest allocation in the 2026 proposal, representing 17.14% of the total budget.

The commissioner said the funds will cater to both the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the state’s higher education institutions.

Governor Dikko Radda had earlier presented a total budget estimate of N897.8 billion for the 2026 fiscal year before the State House of Assembly.

Infrastructure, agriculture, and health follow closely

Anas explained that N117.1 billion was proposed for the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, representing 13.05 per cent of the budget.

“I wish to inform you that for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, more than N78.6 billion has been allocated, representing 8.76%

“For the Ministry of Health, N67.5 billion was allocated, representing 7.52 per cent, while the Ministry of Water Resources got N62.8 billion, representing 7.00%, and the Ministry of Environment was allocated more than N53.8 billion, with 6.00%

“The top six sectors mentioned above, accounting for more than N536.3 billion, represent 59.74% of the proposed estimate,” he said.

More insights

The commissioner further revealed that out of the total budget, N730.1 billion, representing 81.23 per cent, is earmarked for capital expenditure to drive infrastructure development across the state.

He added that N167.7 billion, representing 18.68 per cent, would go into recurrent expenditure, covering salaries, overheads, and other administrative costs.

Anas said the 2026 budget, themed “Building Your Future III”, represents a 30 per cent increase over the 2025 budget, signaling the government’s plan to scale up development projects and strengthen key sectors.

What you should know

The Katsina State Scholarship Board has approved over N372 million in bursary allowances for 24,452 continuing students following approval by Governor Dikko Radda.

Since the beginning of Radda’s administration, the state has consistently supported student welfare through regular bursary payments. So far, N637.9 million has been disbursed to 47,935 students in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions, N544.2 million to 37,802 students in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions, and N744.1 million to 50,438 students in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 sessions.

The government is also preparing to approve the 2024/2025 local scholarships for 12,609 new students, which will include awards for academic excellence and special scholarships for students with disabilities.

Beyond local programmes, Governor Radda has also sponsored students from the state to study abroad in specialised and competitive fields as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s educational capacity.