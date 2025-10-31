The Katsina State Government has unveiled a plan to raise its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N140 billion annually by 2026, leveraging digital innovation, data integration, and community participation to boost fiscal performance.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas, during the launch of the State of States 2025 Report by BudgIT in Abuja.

The announcement was further confirmed in a statement released by Mr. Shuaibu Sada, spokesperson of the Katsina State Internal Revenue Service (KT-IRS), on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, the state’s IGR rose from N10 billion in 2021 to N24 billion in 2024, but acknowledged that this remained below the state’s extant revenue potentials.

He said the government was adopting a community-driven tax system and data-based planning to link revenue collection directly to visible development outcomes at the grassroots.

“We now use tax proceeds to fund community projects so people can see the value of what they contribute.

“We’ve also introduced an e-invoice system for real-time tax assessment and payment, reducing leakages and improving compliance,” Anas was quoted as adding.

He emphasised that Katsina state was building a comprehensive enterprises’ data warehouse to capture all small and medium-sized businesses, strengthen projections, and broaden the tax base.

“By 2026, we expect to generate up to N140 billion annually, if our data and digital systems are fully implemented,” he said.

What you should know

In the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024.

The data showed that Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose to a cumulative N10.88 trillion between 2021 and 2024.

Also, Nigeria’s 36 states shared a cumulative N4.43 trillion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) between January and July 2025, with receipts of oil-rich states accounting for about 35% of total disbursements.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and FAAC reports show that Delta State received the highest net allocation during the period—N361.23 billion—followed closely by Rivers (N301.18 billion), Lagos (N279.03 billion), Akwa Ibom (N278.11 billion), and Bayelsa (N274.81 billion).

In July, Nairametrics reported that the Katsina State Government approved N23.8 billion for key infrastructure and development projects across the state, targeting healthcare upgrades, road construction, security enhancement, and hospitality revitalization.

The government listed the frontline Local Government Areas benefiting from the upgrades as Kankara, Malumfashi, Faskari, Jibia, and Funtua.