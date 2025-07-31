The Katsina State Government has approved N23.8 billion for key infrastructure and development projects across the state, targeting healthcare upgrades, road construction, security enhancement, and hospitality revitalization.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Dr. Sani Magaji-Ingawa, on Thursday while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Katsina.

Magaji-Ingawa listed the frontline Local Government Areas benefiting from the upgrades as Kankara, Malumfashi, Faskari, Jibia, and Funtua.

Others include Kafur, Dandume, Musawa, Batsari, Dutsin-Ma, Kurfi, Danmusa, Katsina metropolis, and Amadi Rimi General Hospital.

“These upgrades form part of our administration’s comprehensive plan to fortify health institutions in volatile areas and ensure the safety of both staff and patients,” he stated.

The commissioner also disclosed that the council approved N1.3 billion for the upgrade of the Comprehensive Health Centre in Mai’adua Local Government Area to a full-fledged General Hospital, aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the region.

N18.5billion road project to boost security and trade

In the area of road infrastructure, Magaji-Ingawa said the council approved N18.5 billion for the construction of the critical Rafin Iya–Tashar Bawa–Sabuwa road.

He noted that upon completion, the road would enhance security operations, improve the movement of agricultural produce, and facilitate trade and economic activities along the corridor.

“We are taking practical steps to link communities, support farmers, and expand our state’s internal road network for sustainable development,” he added.

Public-Private Partnership to revive Katsina motel

In the hospitality sector, the council approved a N2.63 billion Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Omo Resort for the redevelopment of the Katsina Motel.

The deal includes N600 million in lease payments over a 10-year period and N2 billion for a complete reconstruction of the facility.

N747.3million security consultative centre approved

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, said the council approved N747.3 million for the construction of a new Security Consultative Centre in Katsina.

He explained that the facility would serve as a permanent venue for multi-agency coordination, strategic meetings, and security planning sessions

“These investments reflect Governor Radda’s commitment to inclusive governance, resilient infrastructure and citizen-centred development under the ‘Building Your Future’ agenda,” Dr Zango said.

He added that the project aligns with the administration’s comprehensive security reform initiative and, upon completion, will be handed over to the Federal Government to serve as a central coordination hub for all security stakeholders operating in Katsina State.