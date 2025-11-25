The governors of the six South West states have resolved to establish a joint digital security intelligence platform that will enable real-time monitoring of traveller and cargo alerts across the region.

The decision was part of the resolutions reached at the South West Governors’ Forum meeting held on Monday, 24th November 2025, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the digital platform will allow Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti to share threat notifications, incident logs, security intelligence, and coordinate rapid responses while tracking movements that may pose risks along regional corridors.

It is expected to strengthen collaboration among state security agencies and enhance early-warning capabilities.

The governors also approved the establishment of a South West Security Fund (SWSF) to be domiciled under the DAWN Commission. The fund will be administered by Special Advisers on Security from all six states, who will meet monthly to assess security trends and allocate resources for regional operations.

“The forum reviewed the current state of security of our region and took some decisions to ensure the security of the lives and property of our people.

“South West Regional Security Fund: The Forum agreed to set up a South West Security Fund (SWSF) under DAWN Commission to be administered by Forum of Special Advisers on Security of all South West States and to meet monthly.

“Joint Security Intelligence Sharing and Communication Platform: The forum resolves to establish a live, digital intelligence-sharing platform among all six South West states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti). This platform will exchange threat notifications, incident logs, traveler and cargo alerts and coordinate state-to- state rapid response,” the communique read in part.

The Forum raised concerns over worsening forest insecurity and, according to the communiqué, urged the Federal Government to immediately deploy Forest Guards across the South West.

While each state government is expected to provide the required personnel, the Federal Government is anticipated to support enhanced surveillance efforts. The governors commended the NSCDC, Amotekun Corps, hunters and other security operatives for their contributions but stressed that reclaiming forest belts from criminal elements has become urgent.

More insights

The Forum also flagged unregulated interstate migration as a growing security risk in the region. To address this, the governors resolved to tighten border monitoring, strengthen data and identification systems, and deepen collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure proper profiling of migrants entering South West states.

Illegal mining was identified as another major threat, with the Forum warning that escalating illicit operations pose environmental, economic and security dangers. The governors called for a more enforceable licensing framework, improved monitoring mechanisms and strict sanctions against violators, particularly those using mining as a cover for criminal activity.

Reaffirming a long-standing position, the governors restated their support for the establishment of State Police, describing it as an urgent reform that can no longer be delayed if Nigeria is to effectively address insecurity.

On the economic front, the Forum commended the Federal Government for progress toward food sufficiency and praised farmers across the region for increased agricultural output, which has contributed to stabilising food prices.