ComeOnNaija announced Iwé Àlà, a culturally rich film set during the Ojúdẹ Ọba Festival, directed by Adeoluwa Owu and featuring top Nollywood actors like Mercy Aigbe, Owobo Ogunde, and Dele Odule.

The project has attracted early backing from cultural enthusiasts and aims to showcase Nigerian heritage while creating opportunities for co-productions, partnerships, and diverse revenue streams, including box office, streaming, merchandising, and tourism tie-ins.

Industry analysts view Iwé Àlà as a sign of Nollywood’s evolution toward structured development, commercial viability, and global recognition, positioning it as both a cultural statement and an economic asset.

ComeOnNaija, the studio behind the award-winning Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, has officially announced its next major production: Iwé Àlà (The Book of Dreams). The film is set against the backdrop of the Ojúdẹ Ọba Festival and principal photography is slated to begin in the last week of November 2025.

The project will be directed by Adeoluwa Owu (Captain Degzy), one of Nollywood’s most respected filmmakers. Owu’s previous projects, including A Tribe Called Judah, The Griot, and Adire, have demonstrated his ability to combine high production values with strong market appeal.

The cast also includes established actors Mercy Aigbe, Owobo Ogunde, and Dele Odule, giving the film immediate credibility and signalling a production that blends creative depth with commercial viability.

Even before production begins, Iwé Àlà has attracted backing from a diverse group of cultural enthusiasts. These stakeholders are drawn by the film’s potential to showcase heritage and promote Nigerian storytelling on a larger scale. ComeOnNaija notes that this early support positions the film to welcome further collaborators from across industries, opening up opportunities for co-productions and partnerships that go beyond traditional financing.

From an industry perspective, the project reflects broader trends in Nollywood. The sector is moving toward more structured development pipelines, better production planning, and long-term operational frameworks, all of which enhance the attractiveness of films as investable assets. High-profile projects like Iwé Àlà are increasingly being viewed not just as cultural products, but as opportunities that can generate measurable economic returns through multiple revenue channels:

Box-office receipts, both domestic and regional

Licensing and streaming deals, including international platforms

Ancillary opportunities, such as merchandising, tourism tie-ins, and branded collaborations

Long-term catalogue value, as Nigerian IP gains recognition in global markets

According to Executive Producer Mrs. Olawumi Fajemirokun, the project “reflects the growing confidence in Nigerian content, confidence in its cultural resonance, commercial viability, and its ability to attract new forms of economic and creative value.”

Producer Kenechukwu Egbue added that Iwé Àlà embodies “what purposeful filmmaking can look like in Nigeria: ambitious, culturally rooted, and designed to invite participation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders invested in the growth of the industry.”

Analysts suggest that projects of this nature could help broaden Nollywood’s ecosystem by encouraging cross-sector engagement, attracting new investors, and highlighting the industry’s potential as a sustainable contributor to Nigeria’s creative economy.

With its rich Ijebu setting, culturally significant narrative, top-tier creative team, and early stakeholder backing, Iwé Àlà: An Ojúdẹ Ọba Story is shaping up to be more than a cinematic release. It’s a statement of intent, an indicator of Nollywood’s continued maturation as both a cultural and economic force, and a compelling example of the opportunities emerging within Africa’s creative markets.