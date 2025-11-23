The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has gone live on the 1Government Cloud Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), marking a significant milestone under the Nigeria First Policy.

The ministry activated the platform at its headquarters in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, as part of efforts to transition public institutions to paperless operations.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, said,

“This innovation aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the administration’s vision to digitalise government processes, reduce inefficiencies and make public institutions more responsive to citizens’ needs.”

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Esther Walson-Jack, described the move to paperless operations as a major milestone.

“This ministry, with its vital mission of supporting the vulnerable, is now embracing paperless processes and I say this is a milestone,” she said.

She highlighted that the adoption of the 1Gov ECMS enables automated workflows, reduces reliance on paper, and allows real-time collaboration. Walson-Jack urged other MDAs to adopt the system and praised Galaxy Backbone Limited for providing the digital infrastructure underpinning the initiative. She further noted that 19 ministries already operating on the 1Gov ECMS will no longer accept paper-based correspondences.

Data sovereignty

The Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, reaffirmed the agency’s role as the Federal Government’s digital infrastructure provider. He said the government had invested heavily in digital tools, and the 1Government Cloud ensures these resources are fully utilised.

Adeyanju added that the platform guarantees that all confidential, sovereign, and sensitive data remain within Nigeria and under local laws, expressing confidence that the government’s target of a fully paperless civil service by December 31, 2025, would be achieved.

During a technical presentation, the Programme Director of GBB 1Government Cloud, Mr Wumi Oghoetuoma, welcomed the ministry to the platform, noting that the move signals readiness to adopt modern, secure, and efficient digital tools.

He explained that the platform will improve workflow automation, strengthen data security, and enhance coordinated service delivery.

What you should know

In May 2024, GBB presented its ambitious vision to digitise 70 per cent of federal government services by 2025. At the heart of this vision is the 1Government Cloud (1Gov) framework, a software-and infrastructure solution designed to bring Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into a unified digital environment.

In addition to service delivery, the initiative also prioritises data sovereignty, ensuring Nigeria retains control over its digital assets, making 1Gov a key part of the country’s broader national autonomy agenda.

Several key federal ministries and agencies in Nigeria have begun operating on the 1Government Cloud as part of the government’s sovereign digitalisation push. Among the pioneer MDAs embracing the platform are the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy; Ministry of Solid Minerals; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Federal Ministry of Justice; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria; and the Federal Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has also migrated to the 1Gov Cloud ECMS, an important move toward a paperless civil service and unified workflow management.