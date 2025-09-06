The Federal Government has commenced the full-scale rollout of its 1Government Cloud (1Gov) Digitalisation Project, a sovereign platform designed to usher in paperless governance across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The initiative, implemented through Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) under the Sovereign Digitalisation Programme, is being pioneered by several MDAs including the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Ministry of Steel Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Justice, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and the Federal Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs, among others.

According to the FG, this milestone represents a commitment to modernising public service delivery, strengthening data sovereignty, and aligning with global best practices in digital governance.

Features of the 1Government Cloud

The 1Gov Cloud platform consolidates digital tools required for a modern, paperless government. These include:

GovDrive: Secure digital file management with advanced encryption and nationwide cloud storage.

Secure digital file management with advanced encryption and nationwide cloud storage. GovECMS: A sovereign Enterprise Content Management System to automate workflow and inter-MDA dependencies.

A sovereign Enterprise Content Management System to automate workflow and inter-MDA dependencies. GovMail: A secure, government-only communication system.

A secure, government-only communication system. GovE-Sign : Legally recognised electronic signatures to replace physical approvals.

: Legally recognised electronic signatures to replace physical approvals. GovConference: Encrypted video and audio conferencing for secure collaboration.

Encrypted video and audio conferencing for secure collaboration. GovOTP : One-time password and identity authentication for critical systems.

: One-time password and identity authentication for critical systems. GovAsset Management: A unified registry of government assets.

A unified registry of government assets. GovCollaboration Tools: Integrated chat, workflow, and document sharing for inter-agency teamwork.

Tackling inefficiencies in governance

Programme Director of the 1Government Cloud, Mr. Wumi Oghoetuoma, said the project was created to tackle inefficiencies in public service and improve accountability.

“The paperless governance initiative will eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks by streamlining approvals and inter-agency communication. It will significantly cut costs associated with printing, storage, and distribution of physical files, while enhancing transparency and accountability in public service delivery,” Oghoetuoma explained.

He added that the platform will also improve the security of sensitive government documents and accelerate decision-making across MDAs.

“With MDAs uniting under a single vision to improve service delivery, one of the key performance indicators of the Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is laying the foundation for a seamless digital government ecosystem,” he said.

Oghoetuoma further commended the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) for adopting a phased approach that prioritises staff training and IT infrastructure as prerequisites for achieving the mandate of a fully paperless civil service by December 2025.

Shift to digital governance

Professor Ibrahim Adeyanju, Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, described the launch of the 1Gov platform as a crucial turning point in Nigeria’s digital journey.

“With 1Gov, Nigeria is entering a new era of governance, faster decision-making, more secure documentation, and ultimately, better services for citizens. This is about building a government that is smart, responsive, and globally competitive,” Adeyanju said.

A senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who requested anonymity, also noted the importance of the rollout for Nigeria’s diplomacy.

He explained that adopting a sovereign platform would strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic communication systems and enhance the country’s ability to respond swiftly to international engagements.

What you should know

Early last year, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, disclosed that the Federal Government had set a target to digitalize all public services as part of its broader digital economy strategy.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu gave the ministry a clear mandate to transform public service delivery through technology, ensuring that more government processes and operations are moved online.

Tijani noted that the digitalisation plan is not only aimed at making government services more efficient and easier for Nigerians to access but also at strengthening data protection for citizens. The initiative sets a milestone of achieving 70% digitalisation of government services by the year 2025.