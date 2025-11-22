President Bola Tinubu has thrown his weight behind the creation of global ethical standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI), insisting that the rapidly advancing technology must remain “a servant of humanity.”

He also urged world leaders to ensure value addition for critical minerals at source so that African communities benefit from their own resources.

Tinubu’s message was delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Third Session of the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The session focused on: “A Fair and Just Future for All: Critical Minerals, Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence.”

Nigeria: AI must empower, not displace

President Tinubu said AI holds immense potential to accelerate global development, but warned that the technology must not deepen inequality or marginalisation.

“Nigeria supports the creation of global ethical standards for AI that uphold safety, transparency and equity,” he said.

“We must ensure that AI becomes a tool of empowerment, not exclusion; of job creation, not displacement.”

He called on G20 leaders to build deliberate partnerships between developed and developing nations, and between the public and private sectors, to guarantee inclusive technological progress.

“The G20 must therefore address systemic bias and foster sustained multilateral dialogue to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared equitably and its risks responsibly managed,” he added.

Critical minerals: Value addition must happen at source

On Africa’s critical minerals, Tinubu said the continent must no longer remain a supplier of raw materials while value addition happens elsewhere.

“Nigeria calls for a global framework that promotes value addition at the source, supports local beneficiation, and ensures that communities hosting these resources are not left behind,” he said.

“The issue before us reaches far beyond the narrow arithmetic of economics and speaks to the moral character of the world we aspire to build.”

Tinubu stressed that responsible extraction, fairness, and accountability are essential to ensure shared prosperity from Africa’s mineral wealth.

Nigeria investing in digital literacy, future-ready skills

The President noted that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria is investing aggressively in digital literacy, vocational training, and youth entrepreneurship to prepare citizens for the future of work.

“Decent work is the anchor that makes these transitions fair, inclusive, and sustainable,” Tinubu said.

“It is the foundation of development that ensures every person has the opportunity to contribute, thrive, and share in national prosperity.”

Tinubu demands overhaul of global financial architecture

In a separate intervention at the Summit, Tinubu said global financial frameworks must be redesigned to reflect present realities, noting that many multilateral structures were “built in an era far removed from today’s challenges.”

“For trade to be truly inclusive, the G20 must take bold and deliberate steps towards reforming the international financial architecture,” he said.

“Only a more equitable and more responsive system can manage global financial flows with fairness, address recurring debt crises with sincerity, and meet the needs of all nations, especially those in the Global South.”

He warned that rising debt burdens continue to drag developing nations “into cycles of fragility,” turning local obstacles into global vulnerabilities.

Africa needs sustainable financing, not aspirations alone

Tinubu emphasised that Africa’s development depends on the world’s commitment to fairer financing systems and prudent mineral governance.

“The continent cannot rise on the wings of aspiration alone,” he said. “We must confront the urgent need for sustainable financing to ensure the effective implementation of our developmental priorities.”

He urged the G20 to prioritise debt sustainability and responsible utilisation of critical minerals in its Leaders’ Declaration.

What you should know

Tinubu had postponed his scheduled trips to the 20th G20 Summit and the 7th AU–EU Summit, holding in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, citing “security breaches” in Kebbi and Kwara States.

Shettima later departed Abuja on Friday to represent the President at the G20 Leaders’ Summit