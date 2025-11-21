Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results show impressive performance across key income lines and operational metrics.

According to the statements published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) portal on November 21, 2025, the Bank reported Gross Earnings of N366.1 billion for Q3 2025. This represents an 8 per cent increase from the N338.9 billion recorded in Q3 2024. The growth was driven by strong interest income and sustained momentum in fee-based revenues.

Interest Income, calculated using the effective interest rate method, rose by 33 per cent to N285.6 billion in Q3 2025, compared to N214.7 billion in Q3 2024. Other Interest Income more than doubled, rising from N13.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2024 to N34.2 billion. This underscores significantly improved returns from non-core lending activities.

Year-to-date, the Bank achieved a major milestone with Gross Earnings surpassing N1.1 trillion, the highest in its history. This is an increase from N772.5 billion in Q3 2024.

The Bank’s total assets also crossed the N10 trillion mark, driven by robust growth in cash, customer loans, and investment securities; this compares to N8.8 trillion in Q3 2024. Net Interest Income for the nine-month period reached N565.3 billion, while fee and commission income totaled ₦84.5 billion. The respective figures for Q3 2024 were N470.5 billion and N56.3 billion.