Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its audited financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025, demonstrating resilience and sustained growth across key performance indicators.

Highlights of the financial results which was uploaded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) portal on Thursday, 13 November 2025 shows that the bank delivered robust results across key financial metrics including Gross Earnings, which stood at N748.7 billion, up from N512.9 billion in H1 2024; Net Interest Income, which rose to N420.4 billion, compared to N326.4 billion in H1 2024; and Customer Deposits, which grew to N7.2 trillion, from N5.9 trillion in FY 2024.