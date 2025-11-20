The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday has convicted the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for issuing “sit-at-home” orders that led to the closure of banks, schools, and economic activities across the Southeast, particularly on Mondays.

The court described the actions as “terrorist acts against Nigeria.”

Justice James Omotosho delivered the conviction while reading his judgment in Kanu’s ongoing trial on alleged treasonable felony and terrorism charges brought by the Federal Government.

Recall that Justice Omotosho had earlier dismissed Kanu’s no-case submission, ruling that prima facie (at first sight) evidence had been sufficiently provided by the Department of State Services (DSS), requiring “some explanation” from Kanu. However, Kanu refused to enter a defence and was eventually foreclosed after multiple adjournments.

The Federal Government accused Kanu of issuing threats via broadcasts across Nigeria, warning that anyone who flouted the sit-at-home order in the Southeast would face consequences, allegedly inciting insurrection against the state.

The prosecution further claimed that, due to Kanu’s directives, banks, schools, markets, shopping malls, and petrol stations in the Southeast remained mostly closed on Mondays. Kanu denied the allegations in the original 2015 case, paving the way for trial; however, the case commenced afresh before Justice Omotosho in 2025.

What the Court Said

Justice Omotosho held that since Kanu’s defence had been foreclosed, the court would rely solely on the prosecution’s evidence and several affidavits placed before the court.

The judge stated that anyone involved in acts of terrorism is liable, upon conviction, to life imprisonment.

He described terrorism as actions or threats of violence that create fear, especially when innocent people are targeted.

He noted that, in several broadcasts—including an interview with Sahara TV—Kanu threatened harm against the Federal Government and Nigerians, including members of his “own people.”

The judge quoted Kanu describing Nigeria as a “zoo” and referring to the Southeast as “Biafra.” He added that Kanu was fully aware of his actions, which could be inferred from his conduct.

“It is clear that Kanu committed acts relating to terrorism and failed, and deliberately refused, to provide evidence,” the judge stated while convicting him on Count 1, which borders on terrorism.

For Count 2, relating to the sit-at-home directive that shut down banks and schools, the judge cited prosecution evidence showing that Kanu, on May 30, 2021, threatened to shut down the Southeast, including economic and educational sectors.

The court held that every Nigerian citizen is entitled to personal liberty and freedom of movement, noting that the people of the Southeast cannot be compelled to sit at home by Kanu, who holds no constitutional authority.

“The defendant, Kanu, is not the President of Nigeria and therefore lacked the power to impose sit-at-home orders on any part of the country. The act is not only unconstitutional but amounts to terrorist activity,” the judge ruled, convicting him on Count 2.

On Count 3, which relates to Kanu’s leadership of IPOB, the judge convicted him for leading a proscribed organization.

On Counts 4 and 5, which involve incitement of people to commit acts of terrorism against the state—offences liable to a death sentence—the judge agreed with the prosecution that Kanu encouraged attacks on security agents, institutions, and government property, citing instances where he allegedly called for the burning of Murtala Muhammed Airport and other facilities.

The court condemned Kanu’s behaviour, describing it as “evil”, highlighting that such an individual does not deserve to live within society.

He also convicted Kanu for inciting anarchy against Nigeria.

More to follow…