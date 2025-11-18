Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, has announced the opening of applications for the second cohort of the National Health Fellows Program (NHF), a national initiative aimed at building the next generation of healthcare leaders in Nigeria.

According to Pate, the program was launched earlier this year under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“Earlier this year, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we launched the National Health Fellows Program #NHF, a bold step towards building the next generation of healthcare leaders in Nigeria,” he stated.

He urged all passionate young Nigerians across various disciplines to take this opportunity.

Call for applications

Pate further announced that applications for the second cohort of the program will open on November 1, 2025, and close on November 30, 2025. He urged young Nigerians from diverse disciplines to apply, saying, “I call on all passionate young Nigerians across various disciplines to take this opportunity.”

The first cohort saw over 360,000 applications nationwide, from which 774 young Nigerians were selected for their outstanding merit. The fellows have since contributed across all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, demonstrating significant impact in various health initiatives

Interested candidates can access full details of the application process on the official program website, http://healthfellows.ng

The initiative is backed by key health agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Health, the State Health Agencies, and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government officially opened applications for the National Health Fellows Program in January. The program targets Nigerians aged 25 to 35, who will serve in all 774 local government areas across Nigeria.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in a health-related field, IT, or social sciences, demonstrate interest or experience in public health, NGOs, partner organisations, or community projects, and be available to participate full-time.

Candidates are also required to be indigenes of the state they apply, possess smartphones with data capabilities, and submit a recommendation letter from a university dean, NYSC place of primary assignment, or a respected organisation. Analytical skills and entrepreneurial drive are also essential.

The fellowship lasts 12 months, and participants will receive training in leadership, public health administration, governance, and data analytics, alongside practical experience in improving primary healthcare centers across Nigeria.