Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has presented a N492.8 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The proposal, titled the Budget of Economic Consolidation, allocates 57% of total spending to capital projects across education, roads, healthcare, human capital development, food security and infrastructure expansion.

During the budget presentation on November 17, 2025, the Governor explained that the new fiscal plan is aimed at consolidating reforms and stabilizing the economic gains achieved in 2025.

More on the 2025 budget

Governor Aiyedatiwa explained that the 2025 budget was revised downward from N698.6 billion to N490 billion due to unrealised donor inflows. Despite revenue shortfalls, he highlighted notable achievements, including the recruitment of 2,100 teachers, payment of N633.9 million WAEC fees for 23,048 students, full NABTEB sponsorship, and over N636 million in scholarships and bursaries.

The administration also renovated 134 primary schools, upgraded 60 secondary schools, modernised technical colleges, and expanded programmes at OAUSTECH. In healthcare, the state expanded Orange Health Insurance coverage, supported 40,000 mothers and children, and upgraded 102 primary healthcare centres under the World Bank IMPACT project.

Major road projects advanced, including Oke-Aro–Idanre, Akungba–Ikare, and Okitipupa–Igbokoda roads, alongside flyover and rural road works covering 446 kilometres. Water supply schemes were expanded, agriculture spread over 26,000 hectares, cocoa seedlings were distributed, rural markets upgraded, and livestock support strengthened.

Other highlights include the revival of the Omotosho power plant, deployment of solar mini-grids to 30 communities, expanded rural electricity licensing, environmental management initiatives, emergency response preparedness, and enhanced sanitation efforts.

In social protection programmes under OD-CARES delivered cash transfers were delivered to 10,550 households, created nearly 20,000 jobs, and provided grants to 1,863 small businesses. Over N3.7 billion in gratuities was paid, the School Shuttle Scheme was restored, and ICT and technology development initiatives were implemented.

2026 fiscal outlook

While presenting the budget, the Governor acknowledged that revenue may be constrained in 2026 due to the new VAT sharing formula and tax exemptions for low-income earners. He reaffirmed his commitment to prudent financial management and the completion of key projects already underway.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, commended the Governor for the timely presentation of the 2026 budget. He praised the administration’s leadership and noted improved legislative welfare achieved through the new Consolidated Legislative Salary Scheme Fund. He assured that the Assembly would continue to collaborate with the executive for the progress of the state.