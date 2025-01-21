President Bola Tinubu’s administration has officially opened applications for the National Health Fellows Program, an initiative aimed at empowering young Nigerians to drive transformative change in the nation’s health sector.

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement issued on January 20, 2025.

The National Health Fellows Program aims to recruit Nigerians aged 25 to 35 to serve in all 774 local government areas across the country.

The statement reads in part“The Tinubu administration is requesting applications from young Nigerians to enrol in the National Health Fellows Program. The selected fellows, aged between 25 and 35, would be engaged in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

“They would be remunerated and equipped with appropriate tools to drive positive change in the health sector,” he stated.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants for the National Health Fellows Program must meet the following criteria:

Must be between the ages of 25 and 35.

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in a health-related field, IT, or social sciences.

Demonstrate interest or experience in public health, health-related NGOs, partner organisations, or community projects showcasing leadership and initiative.

Be available to participate full-time in the fellowship program.

Be an indigene of the state for which they are applying.

Possess smartphones with data capabilities for platforms such as WhatsApp and Zoom.

Provide a recommendation letter from a university dean, NYSC place of primary assignment, or a respected organisation attesting to character and leadership.

Exhibit analytical skills and entrepreneurial drive.

Applications for the program are open until January 27, 2025. Interested candidates are required to apply through the official portal at www.healthfellows.ng.

More insights

The National Health Fellows Program lasts for 12 months, it offers a comprehensive experience for participants, focusing on capacity building, field experience, mentorship and post-fellowship opportunities.