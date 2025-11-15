Sundry Markets Limited won the “Most Sustainable Retail Organisation” award at the Africa Retail Awards 2025 for its strong ESG-driven business model.

Sundry Markets Limited, owners of the Marketsquare chain of supermarkets—Nigeria’s largest indigenous grocery retail chain—has been honored as the Most Sustainable Retail Organisation at the prestigious Africa Retail Awards 2025.

This recognition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and community impact across its operations. The Africa Retail Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the continent’s retail sector, and Sundry Markets Limited stood out for its holistic approach to sustainability.

The company has integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business model, ensuring that growth goes hand-in-hand with responsibility.

Key sustainability initiatives include:

• Fair labour practices and ethical sourcing

• Positive environmental impact through waste reduction and energy efficiency

• Community and social development programmes

• Transparent stakeholder engagement and sustainability reporting

Speaking on the award, Mrs. Dubem Kekachi, Sustainability Lead for Sundry Markets Limited, said:

“This achievement reflects our belief that retail can be a force for good. We are proud to lead the way in creating a greener, more inclusive future for Africa’s retail industry.”

The Africa Retail Awards is organized by the Africa Retail Academy, Lagos Business School, in partnership with Nairametrics and KPMG.

Sundry Markets Limited extends gratitude to its dedicated team, partners, and customers for sharing in this vision. The company remains committed to setting new benchmarks for sustainable retailing in Africa.