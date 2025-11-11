Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government is on the verge of unlocking a new phase of Nigeria’s digital transformation through the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill, describing it as the next major policy shift that will trigger a GovTech revolution, just as the cashless policy did for fintech.

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition 2025 in Abuja, Shettima said the new Bill, now in its final stages of enactment, will institutionalize smarter governance, deepen transparency, and drive inclusive service delivery across the country.

“Just as the cashless policy unlocked the fintech revolution, this new Bill will unlock the GovTech revolution, an era of smarter governance, greater transparency, and inclusive service delivery,” the Vice President said.

Regime of volatility is over

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has stabilized Nigeria’s economy by ending the “regimes of volatility and unpredictability” that previously defined it. Despite global economic headwinds, Shettima said, the country is now earning recognition from international credit rating agencies and investors.

Citing the recent upgrades by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, which both improved Nigeria’s outlook to “stable,” the Vice President said such acknowledgements reflect the success of ongoing reforms and the renewed confidence of global investors in the nation’s policy direction.

“What this Administration has achieved is to end the regimes of volatility and unpredictability that once defined our economy,” Shettima stated.

“The phase before us now is to ensure that these macroeconomic gains trickle down to the people—from the kiosks of our neighborhood traders to the boardrooms of our multinational corporations.”

The three key pillars

Shettima said the administration’s digital transformation agenda rests on three key pillars: People, Infrastructure, and Policy, aimed at positioning Nigeria as Africa’s most competitive digital economy.

Under the People pillar, he explained, government is building a “holistic pipeline of digital talent” through initiatives such as Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

These efforts, he said, are designed to integrate digital education into school curricula and empower young Nigerians to participate in the knowledge economy.

For Infrastructure, the Vice President said the government is constructing a nationwide broadband “superhighway” to power Nigeria’s digital future.

Through flagship projects like Bridge and Project 774, the goal is to ensure high-speed internet connectivity in every state, allowing startups in smaller cities such as Gusau or Makurdi to compete effectively with those in Lagos or Abuja.

On Policy, Shettima emphasized the government’s focus on creating an enabling environment for innovation.

“The success of our cashless reforms has positioned Nigeria as one of the most dynamic fintech ecosystems in the world,” he said, noting that the next frontier is government technology — integrating automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics into public administration.

Efficient public institution

He described the National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill as the cornerstone of this vision, one that will make Nigeria’s public institutions more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused.

“We can no longer apply 20th-century solutions to 21st-century problems,” Shettima added. “This is why we are building a digital ecosystem that works as seamlessly in Lagos as it does in Kano, Port Harcourt, or Gusau — one that ensures inclusion, competitiveness, and opportunity for all.”

The Vice President concluded by urging stakeholders to support Nigeria’s transition from a digitally reactive economy to a digitally proactive society, capable of driving economic inclusion, innovation, and sustainable growth.

What you should know

The House of Representatives had said it is committed to modernizing public service delivery and governance through the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill.

The bill seeks to create a comprehensive legal framework for the digital economy, covering aspects like electronic transactions, data protection, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Currently under review, the legislation aims to transform how government operates and how citizens access services, ushering in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and digital inclusion.