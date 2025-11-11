The House of Representatives says it is committed to modernizing public service delivery and governance through the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill.

The bill seeks to create a comprehensive legal framework for the digital economy, covering aspects like electronic transactions, data protection, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Currently under review, the legislation aims to transform how government operates and how citizens access services, ushering in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and digital inclusion.

The pledge was made during a One-Day Joint Public Hearing held on Monday by the House Committee on Digital and Information Technology in collaboration with the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity.

A vision for smarter governance

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Rep. Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade, emphasized that digital transformation is no longer optional but a national imperative.

“It is a vision for a new way of governance; one that is efficient, transparent, and centered on citizens,” Speaker Abbas stated in a message conveyed by House Spokesman Akin Rotimi.

He added that the Bill provides a comprehensive legal framework for digital governance, data protection, cybersecurity, and inclusive access to technology, ensuring that no Nigerian, regardless of their location, is excluded from the country’s digital future.

First-of-its-kind legislation in Africa

Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, described the Bill as groundbreaking.

“When passed into law, this legislation will be the first of its kind in Africa in the areas of digital economy and e-governance,” Salisu said.

He noted that the Bill positions Nigeria as a continental leader in digital policy and innovation, with the potential to reshape public sector operations and citizen engagement.

Stakeholder collaboration strengthens reform

Rep. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, Co-Chair of the hearing and Chairman of the House Committee on Digital and Information Technology, praised the collaborative spirit of the public hearing.

“This hearing is a demonstration of Nigeria’s collective resolve to build a digitally inclusive, transparent, and efficient governance system,” Olajide said.

He commended the contributions of stakeholders, including civil society groups and technical experts, whose insights have enriched the legislative process and aligned the Bill with both global standards and local realities.

Executive support and institutional alignment

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, assured attendees that the executive arm of government is fully aligned with the digital transformation agenda.

“The President will assent to the Bill once passed by the National Assembly,” Tijani affirmed, signaling strong executive backing for the initiative.

Rep. Olajide also acknowledged the support of key agencies such as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Galaxy Backbone. He emphasized that their technical input will be instrumental in implementing the Bill effectively.

As Nigeria prepares to embrace a digital future, the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill stands as a cornerstone of reform, one that promises to redefine governance and empower citizens through technology.

What you should know

Last month, a team of lawyers at Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) had faulted the provision of N10 million for contravention in Nigeria’s National Digital Economy and E-governance Bill.

With provisions for all natures of events that take place in the digital space as applicable to public service institutions, private establishments, and individuals, the offences and contravention section provides for a fine of N10 million as punishment for offenders who contravene the provisions of the bill.

The lawyers say the punishment section seems to have a major red flag, which is the fine amount, adding that the fine is not commensurate with any breach that might occur, nor does it tally with the salary that persons working in the institution might earn, meaning that the government would have 90% of the time be unable to recover this fine.