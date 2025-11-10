Nigeria’s leading financial publication, Nairametrics, is set to spotlight the country’s corporate giants are as it prepares to launch the Nairametrics Index 100 (NMX-100), a data-driven ranking of Nigerian companies generating at least N100 billion in annual revenue based on their latest audited financial statements.

According to the company, the list is to be unveiled on Friday, November 14, 2025, in Lagos.

The forthcoming NMX-100 list captures the scale and substance of Nigeria’s business landscape, spotlighting firms that not only generate impressive earnings but also maintain headquarters and substantial operations within the country.

It represents one of the most transparent assessments yet of corporate performance across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

A transparent measure of scale

According to Nairametrics, the NMX-100 aims to serve as a credible barometer for corporate strength and transparency in Nigeria.

To qualify for inclusion, companies must:

Generate at least N100 billion in revenue based on their latest audited financial reports.

Be headquartered and operational in Nigeria, ensuring the ranking reflects genuine domestic participation.

The index is updated dynamically as new audited results become available, ensuring timeliness and accuracy.

Companies meeting the threshold but not yet featured in the launch edition can submit their audited statements to Nairametrics for verification and potential inclusion.

“The NMX-100 is not just about size, it’s about transparency, accountability, and impact,” said the Nairametrics CEO, Ugo Obi-Chukwu.

“We’re spotlighting companies that are not only growing but also driving employment, innovation, and long-term value in Nigeria,” he added.

The index is expected to become a key reference point for investors, analysts, and policymakers seeking to understand which companies are truly shaping Nigeria’s economic future.