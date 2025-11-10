Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) has officially confirmed Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, solidifying her position after months in an acting capacity.

The appointment shows the company’s focus on strengthening leadership as it continues to navigate Nigeria’s evolving power sector.

In March 2024, Nairametrics reported that the Board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company had announced the appointment of Mrs. Momoh as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective March 26, 2024. The appointment followed the redeployment of the former MD/CEO, Mrs. Tinuade Sanda, back to WPG Ltd, the core investor that had seconded her to Eko Disco. The development was disclosed in a statement issued on behalf of the company’s board and obtained by Nairametrics.

Momoh, who hails from Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, brings nearly three decades of experience in Nigeria’s power industry, having served across the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), and Eko Disco.

Her extensive background spans commercial operations, marketing, distribution management, and customer service, earning her a reputation as a results-driven executive with deep institutional knowledge.

Her work experience

She has held several key roles within Eko Disco, including General Manager (Commercial), Assistant General Manager (Marketing), and District Manager for Orile, Mushin, and Apapa business units positions where she oversaw operational, financial, and commercial activities. Under her supervision, the company achieved a notable reduction in Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) losses, dropping from 32.78% in 2017 to 26.82% in 2019.

Momoh earned her OND in Business Administration and HND in Marketing from Auchi Polytechnic in 1991, followed by an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University. She is a Fellow of both the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), recognized in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

What you should know

Her confirmation comes on the heels of a recent honor as one of Nigeria’s Top 50 Best Performing CEOs at The Business Times CEO Forum & Awards 2025, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel recognition earlier reported. The award highlights her performance-driven leadership and measurable improvements in Eko Disco’s operational efficiency.

Beyond her corporate career, she has contributed to industry development as an adjunct lecturer at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and has attended executive leadership programs in Dubai and Uyo.