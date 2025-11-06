Beta Glass contributed over N1.1 trillion to Nigeria’s economy between 2015 and 2024, with N324.7 billion generated in 2024 alone

The company supported over 4,000 full-time jobs in 2024 and contributed N64.7 billion in taxes over the 10-year period

Beta Glass invested N85 million in community development and deployed solar energy and recycled materials to advance sustainability

A new independent report by Deloitte has revealed that Beta Glass Plc contributed over N1.1 trillion to Nigeria’s economy between 2015 and 2024, making its role a key driver of industrial growth and local employment.

The Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report, presented in Lagos, highlighted Beta Glass’s wide-ranging influence across job creation, tax revenues, and community development.

In 2024 alone, the company generated N324.7 billion in gross output, representing nearly 1% of Nigeria’s total manufacturing output and 14% of the non-metallic products subsector.

The report further showed that Beta Glass supported over 4,000 full-time jobs in 2024, including direct, indirect, and induced employment. The company’s plants in Delta and Ogun States employ more than 1,490 workers, with 98% of the Guinea plant staff sourced locally.

Tax contribution:

Beta Glass contributed N64.7 billion in taxes to Nigeria between 2015 and 2024, including N20 billion in corporate income tax, N2.9 billion in PAYE, and N41.8 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT), supporting vital government revenues.

Regional impact:

The company’s Guinea Plant in Ogun State generated N223.4 billion in total impact in 2024, accounting for 3.1.% of Ogun State’s GDP in 2024.

In Delta State, the Beta Glass plant contributed N101.35 billion in gross impact since 2024, representing about 2% of the state’s GDP.

Beyond economic metrics, Beta Glass has invested N85 million in community development projects between 2019 and 2024, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure improvements. The company’s sustainability initiatives include the deployment of a solar power plant at its Agbara facility, reducing energy costs and carbon emissions, and the incorporation of up to 50% recycled glass in its manufacturing processes.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Beta Glass emphasises decent work, innovation, sustainable production, and community well-being, reinforcing its position as a responsible corporate citizen.

Speaking about the Economic Impact Assessment report, Alexander Gendis, CEO of Beta Glass, said: “This report validates our unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s growth and prosperity. We are proud to support thousands of jobs, contribute substantial tax revenues, and invest in the communities where we operate. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures that our growth benefits both our stakeholders and the environment.”

Vitus Ezinwa, Chairman of the Board, added: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Beta Glass has demonstrated resilience and agility. This report reflects our steadfast dedication to delivering value to shareholders, employees, and the Nigerian economy at large. We thank our partners and communities for their continued support as we pursue sustainable growth.”

Michael Adiele, Strategy and Business Design, Deloitte Nigeria, noted that “Deloitte worked collaboratively with Beta Glass to highlight their quantitative and qualitative socio-economic impact on the Nigerian Economy.”

Beta Glass remains focused on operational excellence, expanding its product portfolio, and deepening its sustainability agenda to drive further economic and social impact across Nigeria and the broader West and Central African region.