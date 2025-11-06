Arla Foods Nigeria officially launched its Yoghurt Factory and the Nigerian Dairy Centre of Excellence (NDCE) at the Integrated Arla-Dano Dairy Farm in Damau, Kaduna, marking a significant step in local dairy production and knowledge transfer.

The event gathered key stakeholders including government officials, development partners, and industry leaders, highlighting strong public-private collaboration to boost Nigeria’s dairy sector and reduce reliance on milk imports.

The new Yoghurt Factory and NDCE aim to enhance local milk processing, empower farmers through training, and promote sustainable dairy practices aligned with national food security and economic diversification goals.

Arla Foods Nigeria has marked a major milestone in its commitment to transforming the nation’s dairy sector with the official launch of the Yoghurt Factory and the Nigerian Dairy Centre of Excellence (NDCE) during its 2025 Open Day at the Integrated Arla-Dano Dairy Farm in Damau, Kaduna State.

Since operations began in 2023, the farm has grown from a herd of 215 cows to over 400 cows while serving as a hub for knowledge transfer.

It regularly hosts students, agricultural professionals, and farmers who learn modern dairy practices that contribute to a sustainable and self-reliant dairy value chain in Nigeria.

The event brought together top government officials, farmers, students, development partners, traditional institutions, the diplomatic community and industry stakeholders.

Distinguished guests included the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha representing president Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu Mayere, Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, representing the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.

His Excellency Mr. Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor of Katsina State, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Commissioners of Livestock Development from different States, representatives from the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and NAFDAC officials were all key guests that graced the event. Their presence underscored the important role of collaboration in driving food security and local dairy development.

The Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said: “This gathering reflects the government’s policy direction towards local content development and integrated agricultural growth. At present, Nigeria produces only about 0.7 million litres of milk annually, far below the quantity required to meet the nutritional needs of our growing population, while spending over $1.5 billion annually importing milk and other dairy products despite having millions of cattle and capable producers.”

He further added that “When the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development was established last year, it was guided by a clear vision to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s livestock value chain, reduce dependence on imports, and ensure nutrition and prosperity for our people. The work Arla Foods is doing here in Kaduna; investing in local milk production, empowering farmers, and strengthening agricultural value chains, perfectly aligns with our national agenda for food security, job creation, and economic diversification. The future of Nigeria’s agriculture is indeed bright, and we will not relent until every Nigerian has access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food produced within our borders.”

Representing the Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu Mayere, Secretary to the State Government, highlighted the state’s unwavering support for private sector investments in agriculture. “The Damau Farm project contributes to job creation, improved nutrition, and stronger local sourcing. Kaduna State remains committed to agricultural transformation and inclusive prosperity.”

Mr. Peder Pedersen, Managing Director, Arla Foods Nigeria, emphasized the company’s long-term focus on sustainability and backward integration. “Today reflects our belief in collaboration and shared growth. Together with our farmers, partners, government agencies, and industry stakeholders, we are building capacity and ensuring more fresh milk is produced and processed locally”.

He also appreciated the EU Delegation and Danish Mission in Nigeria, Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN), NAFDAC and all partners whose technical and regulatory support continue to advance dairy growth in Nigeria.

A highlight of the event was the official launch of Arla’s new Yoghurt Factory, designed to produce high quality yoghurt made from 100% fresh milk sourced directly from the Arla-Dano farm. The new facility marks a major milestone in Arla’s journey toward local dairy processing and reinforces its mission to provide consumers with nutritious, farm fresh products sourced locally.

The unveiling of the Nigerian Dairy Center of Excellence (NDCE) further reinforced Arla’s vision for research, training, animal welfare, and farmer empowerment. The centre will serve as a regional model for knowledge sharing, equipping local dairy farmers and stakeholders with modern techniques in animal nutrition, breeding, milk hygiene, and sustainable farm management.

As part of its backward integration programme, Arla Nigeria has trained hundreds of local farmers, providing access to technical knowledge, inputs, and mentorship to improve milk quality and productivity. The launch of the NDCE will further amplify these efforts creating a more inclusive and resilient value chain.

The 2025 Open Day also provided a platform for knowledge exchange and engagement with exhibiting dairy farming suppliers and on-site demonstrations highlighting innovations in feed management, milk cooling systems, and waste-to-energy solutions that align with Arla’s global sustainability goals. Visitors also had the opportunity to tour the farm’s operations and interact with technical specialists who led discussions on animal welfare, feed optimisation, and modern dairy systems.

As Arla expands its footprint in Nigeria, it remains firmly committed to supporting rural livelihoods, building a resilient dairy value chain, and cementing Nigeria’s position as a future leader in sustainable dairy production in Africa.