Jotun, a global leader in decorative and protective coatings, has announced the opening of its new Inspiration Centre in Lagos, a purpose-built space designed to showcase the brand’s latest advancements in colour, design, and product technology. Located at 741A Akinbo Savage Street, Off Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, the facility marks a significant step in […]

Jotun, a global leader in decorative and protective coatings, has announced the opening of its new Inspiration Centre in Lagos, a purpose-built space designed to showcase the brand’s latest advancements in colour, design, and product technology. Located at 741A Akinbo Savage Street, Off Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, the facility marks a significant step in Jotun’s strategy to provide solutions that help customers bring colour, quality and protection to life.

The centre is designed to be more than a retail outlet; it is a creative and collaborative hub where colour and innovation converge to help homeowners, interior designers, architects, contractors and other professionals see, feel and choose the right paint solutions with confidence.

From premium decorative paints for interiors and exteriors to high-performance protective, marine, and flooring solutions, the space offers a hands-on experience that helps visitors better understand the products, their durability, and aesthetic possibilities.

A standout feature of the Inspiration Centre is the dedicated colour and design zone, equipped with interactive tools and curated displays that highlight Jotun’s global expertise. This allows visitors to explore colour selections and visualise their application in real environments. The space also functions as a technical advisory hub that provides expert and personalised guidance on coating specifications for both residential and large-scale industrial projects by trained Jotun paint specialists.

Commenting at the launch, Managing Director, Regency Overseas Limited, Jagdish Jethvani, said: “We took a bold step forward by investing in local manufacturing, and this strategic move will deepen Nigerian content, create jobs, and support economic growth, especially within the oil and gas, energy and power, construction, hospitality, and marine sectors. It also reaffirms our belief that sustainable development begins with local empowerment. The newly launched Inspiration Centre will serve as a hub for capacity building, offering continuous training and certification programs for both new and existing applicators.”

Also speaking on the milestone, General Manager – Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Jotun, Gareth Alcock, added: “We are excited to unveil this much-awaited Inspiration Centre and to announce our expansion plans to Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt. These new locations will bring our premium decorative, marine, and protective coating solutions closer to homes, facilities, and major infrastructure projects across Nigeria. This initiative will also raise professional standards and improve the quality of project delivery nationwide.”

With this launch, Jotun bolsters its role as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s infrastructure environment, further supporting projects across residential, commercial, industrial, and marine sectors. The Inspiration Centre is now open to the public and trade professionals for consultations, product demonstrations, and professional engagements.

About Jotun in Nigeria

Jotun is a global paint and coatings manufacturer and a leader in delivering innovative solutions across decorative, protective, marine, and flooring segments. Officially distributed in Nigeria by Regency Overseas Company Limited, Jotun leverages cutting-edge technology and industry-leading standards to meet evolving market needs with sustainability and quality at the core of its product development. For nearly a century, Jotun has protected and beautified the world, from architectural landmarks to modern homes, with unmatched quality, durability, and design expertise.